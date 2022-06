Clipse reunited for the first time in over a decade this weekend at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival. The last time the brother rap duo of Pusha T and No Malice performed was in 2010, shortly after the release of their final album Til The Casket Drops. The pair were supposed to reunite at the fest back in 2020, but that year’s event was called off for obvious reasons. They weren’t on the initial lineup for this year’s Something In The Water, but on Friday Pusha T announced that Clipse would indeed be getting back together. Their reunion took place during the headlining Pharrell & Phriends Set — the performance included “Mr. Me Too,” Birdman’s “What Happened To That Boy,” “Cot Damn,” and they ended with “Grindin’.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO