Puzzle solutions for Friday, June 17, 2022

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: FOAMY THREW WINERY OUTBID

Answer: The author of the book about the U.S. Interstate Highway System had the – "WRITE" OF WAY

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Harpists spend 90 percent of their lives tuning their harps and 10 percent playing out of tune." – Igor Stravinsky

Cryptoquote

IF THE GARBAGE MAN CALLS, TELL HIM WE DON'T WANT ANY. – GROUCHO MARX

Cryptoquip

GROUPS OF WELL-BEHAVED ANIMALS THAT HAVE BEEN COMPLETELY RINSED WITH WATER: GOOD CLEAN FAUNA.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

GUAVA MANGO LEMON PEACH APPLE

Lexigo

DEFER, REFRESH, HORSES, SHROUD, DARTS

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

WILDLIFE DUNST FORGES SUPPOSEDLY MILIEU EMOTING PNEUMATIC

Find the Words

Salt of the earth people

Kubok

