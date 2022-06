Asus will launch its next-gen gaming phone, the Rog Phone 6, globally on July 5. The Taiwanese tech brand has already started teasing features to build hype around the launch. In one of its latest tweets, the company has revealed that the phone will come with improved thermals from its predecessor. The tweet not only confirms the launch date of the phone but also seems to say that the Rog Phone 6 will be equipped with a 30 per cent improved vapour chamber and an 85 per cent boosted graphite sheet.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 HOURS AGO