ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Black Brilliance Competition Announces 2022 Winners

By Afton Wooten
operawire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaritone Daniel Rich, soprano Angeli Ferrette, soprano Amber Cierra Merritt, and mezzo-soprano Ikpemesi O were named the winners of the 2022 Black Brilliance Competition. Rich came in first place for his performance...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Wexford Festival Opera Announces 2022-23 Factory Artists

(Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland) The Wexford Factory has announced its 2022-23 artists as well as the extension of a partnership with PwC for an additional two years. “PwC has been a valued supporter of Wexford Festival Opera for many years. Their values perfectly reflect our own objectives: to...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Merola Opera Program to Present Latin American Evening

Merola Opera Program is set to present an evening of Latin American and Spanish composers in the Schwabacher Summer Concert. The concerts will be presented on July 14 and 16 and will see operatic scenes by composers Daniel Catán, Manuel de Falla, Osvaldo Golijov, and Amadeo Vives. Featuring a full orchestra, the Schwabacher Summer Concert will be conducted by Jorge Parodi, General and Artistic Director of Opera Hispánica.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

New Jersey Symphony to Perform at Alice Tully Hall

On July 20, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert at Alice Tully Hall. Maestra Xian Zhang, Music Director of the Orchestra will feature soloists Shanghai Isaac Stern-winning violinist Nancy Zhou, Chopin-competition prize-winner pianist Chelsea Guo, soprano Esther Maureen Kelly, and tenor Yongzhao Yu. The program, titled “East/West:...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Price
Person
Daniel Rich
operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Mariangela Sicilia

This week the Teatro Comunale di Bologna is set to open a new production of Verdi’s masterpiece “Otello.” The company will present the opera with two starry casts including veteran singers and some rising stars. In the role of Desdemona, Mariangela Sicilia will sing her first Desdemona.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Clifton International Festival of Music 2022 Review: Ruby Hughes & Sergio Bucheli in Concert

On a sunny and lazy Sunday evening, the 2022 Clifton International Festival of Music held its fourth performance. From the captivating beauty of the English choral tradition, paying special homage to Vaughan Williams (this year marking his 150th anniversary), the Festival moved to the English Renaissance. Hosted within the grand and imposing nave of the Clifton Cathedral–a quintessentially Brutalist building built in 1973, during the wave of Post-War Modernism–this intimate occasion was the perfect way to spend a Sunday evening before the start of a new week.
MUSIC
operawire.com

On Site Opera Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Birthday Bash Fundraiser

On June 14, 2022, On Site Opera celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a fundraising concert held at Ellington in the Park. The event paid tribute to the company’s history and mission of performing in unconventional venues with a riverside concert in the style of a birthday party. The program was comprised of selections which played upon relevant themes, such as drinking songs, clowns, candy, and more. The artists for the evening were a mix of performers both new and familiar to the company, featuring soprano Cree Carrico, and tenors Lindell Carter and Dylan Morrongiello, being accompanied by pianist Candace Chien.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baritone Daniel Rich#The Pleiades Project#Ikpemsi O#Toledo Opera
operawire.com

Present Music to Close 40th Season with World Premiere of Carla Kihlstedt’s ’26 Little Deaths’

On June 23, contemporary music ensemble Present Music will conclude its 40th anniversary season with the world premiere of Carla Kihlstedt’s “26 Little Deaths.”. The song cycle is inspired by Edward Gorey’s darkly Victorian alphabet book “The Gashlycrumb Tinies.” Published in 1963, the book depicts the demise of 26 children in a morbid satire of early children’s books.
MILWAUKEE, WI
operawire.com

Stage Managers of Des Moines Metro Opera Join AGMA

The Stage Managers of the Des Moines Metro Opera have unionized and joined the American Guild of Musical Artists. Per an official press statement from AGMA, the Des Moines Metro Opera agreed to recognize the union following an official card check on June 3 conducted by a neutral third party over Zoom. AGMA will now be the exclusive bargaining representative for stage managers at the opera company.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Adriana Zabala & Theo Hoffman Lead Berkshire Opera Festival’s ‘Three Decembers’

The Berkshire Opera Festival is set to open its 2022 summer season with a new production of Jake Heggie’s “Three Decembers.”. The production will be performed on July 21 and 23 at PS21 in Chatham, NY and will be conducted by Christopher James Ray. Beth Greenberg, who will direct the production, says, “Buried secrets…dark whispers…love, and devastating loss…all collide and burst forth in Three Decembers. With its skillful balance of drama and èlan, the work probes the fraught relationships between a successful actress-mother and her two children—a daughter coping with a failing marriage, and her young, gay son at the beginnings of the AIDS epidemic.”
CHATHAM, NY
operawire.com

Odessa Opera Reopens in the Midst of War

On June 17, the Odessa Opera reopened with a gala performance. The theater noted in a press release that the current performances are being dedicated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are making it possible to reopen the theater and allowing artists to work. At the opening performance, the...
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
operawire.com

Seattle Opera Appoints New Director of Programs and Partnerships

Seattle Opera has announced that Dennis Robinson Jr. has been appointed as its next Director of Programs and Partnerships, effective June 20, 2022. An alumnus of Carnegie Melon University, where he studied Opera Directing, Robinson has served has served such administrative roles as Manager of Artistic Administration at Palm Beach Opera, Director of Education and Accessibility at City Theatre Company, and Manager of Community Programs and Accessibility and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.
SEATTLE, WA
operawire.com

Finalists for 2022 Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Scholarship Announced

The Sydney Eisteddfod has announced the finalists for its opera scholarship, which is set to take place on June 26, 2022. The finalists include Matthew Avery, Olivia Payne, Jeremy Boulton, Anna Stephens, Raphael Hudson, Karina Bailey, Nathan Byron, and Kristin Astouroghlian. The two reserve finalists are Clare Hood and Amelia Wawrzon. The finalists will be accompanied by the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra under conductor and Sydney Eisteddfod Ambassador Dr. Nicolas Milton.
WORLD
operawire.com

Teatro Real de Madrid to Broadcast ‘Nabucco’

The Teatro Real de Madrid is set to broadcast Verdi’s “Nabucco” on July 15. The company will showcase the production by Andreas Homoki around the world. Nicola Luisotti conducts the opera with a cast that includes George Gagnidze, Michael Fabiano, Roberto Tagliavini, Saioa Hernández, Elena Maximova, Simon Lim, Fabián Lara, and Maribel Ortega.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Glyndebourne Festival Opera Review 2022: La Bohème

Floris Visser’s Inventive New Production is an Atmospheric Triumph. Photo credit: © Glyndebourne Productions Ltd. “La bohème”, as the archetypal verismo opera, tends to resist stagings that take it much beyond the confines of nineteenth-century Paris, and indeed non-naturalistic approaches to the work. (Audiences tend to resist them too.) The two most successful in London recently have been John Copley’s recently retired version at the Royal Opera House – a spectacular heritage production to the letter – and Jonathan Miller’s down the road at English National Opera, which relocates the action to the 1930s but still cleaves to an immaculately rendered realism. Richard Jones’ recent version at Covent Garden has been doggedly revived though tends towards the emotionally chilly and has brought few new ideas to the work.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy