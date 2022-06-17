ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Michael Glasgow’s ‘Gloria’ to Get World Premiere at Carnegie Hall

By Afton Wooten
operawire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComposer and conductor Michael Glasgow will take the podium at Carnegie Hall to make the world premiere of his new “Gloria” on June 20. The 82-voice chorus and soloists soprano Haley Sicking...

operawire.com

Comments / 1

Related
operawire.com

Merola Opera Program to Present Latin American Evening

Merola Opera Program is set to present an evening of Latin American and Spanish composers in the Schwabacher Summer Concert. The concerts will be presented on July 14 and 16 and will see operatic scenes by composers Daniel Catán, Manuel de Falla, Osvaldo Golijov, and Amadeo Vives. Featuring a full orchestra, the Schwabacher Summer Concert will be conducted by Jorge Parodi, General and Artistic Director of Opera Hispánica.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Wexford Festival Opera Announces 2022-23 Factory Artists

(Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland) The Wexford Factory has announced its 2022-23 artists as well as the extension of a partnership with PwC for an additional two years. “PwC has been a valued supporter of Wexford Festival Opera for many years. Their values perfectly reflect our own objectives: to...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

New Jersey Symphony to Perform at Alice Tully Hall

On July 20, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert at Alice Tully Hall. Maestra Xian Zhang, Music Director of the Orchestra will feature soloists Shanghai Isaac Stern-winning violinist Nancy Zhou, Chopin-competition prize-winner pianist Chelsea Guo, soprano Esther Maureen Kelly, and tenor Yongzhao Yu. The program, titled “East/West:...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ola Gjeilo
operawire.com

Present Music to Close 40th Season with World Premiere of Carla Kihlstedt’s ’26 Little Deaths’

On June 23, contemporary music ensemble Present Music will conclude its 40th anniversary season with the world premiere of Carla Kihlstedt’s “26 Little Deaths.”. The song cycle is inspired by Edward Gorey’s darkly Victorian alphabet book “The Gashlycrumb Tinies.” Published in 1963, the book depicts the demise of 26 children in a morbid satire of early children’s books.
MILWAUKEE, WI
operawire.com

Siobhann Stagg, Noah Stewart, Yuriy Yurchuk Headlines Northern Ireland Opera’s ‘La Traviata’

The Northern Ireland Opera is set to present Verdi’s “La Traviata” starting in September 2022. The production will be headlined by soprano Siobhann Stagg, tenor Noah Stewart, and baritone Yuriy Yurchuk. Other cast members include Ellen Mawhinney, Owen Lucas, Margaret Bridge, and Graeme Danby. The Verdi classic will be directed by Cameron Menzies and conductor Rebecca Lang with choreography by Isabel Baquero.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

On Site Opera Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Birthday Bash Fundraiser

On June 14, 2022, On Site Opera celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a fundraising concert held at Ellington in the Park. The event paid tribute to the company’s history and mission of performing in unconventional venues with a riverside concert in the style of a birthday party. The program was comprised of selections which played upon relevant themes, such as drinking songs, clowns, candy, and more. The artists for the evening were a mix of performers both new and familiar to the company, featuring soprano Cree Carrico, and tenors Lindell Carter and Dylan Morrongiello, being accompanied by pianist Candace Chien.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnegie Hall#World Premiere
operawire.com

Royal Opera House Cancels Performances Due to Tube and National Rail Strike

The ⁦Royal Opera House has announced the cancelation of various performances due to the tube and national rail strikes. The company noted that it must cancel “Madama Butterfly” on June 21, the Friends Rehearsal of “Così fan tutte” on June 22, and the performance of “Così fan tutte” on June 25.
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Arena di Verona Announces 2023 Season

The Fondazione Arena di Verona has announced its 2023 season, which will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Arena Opera Festival. To celebrate the occasion, the festival will present 50 unrepeatable performances in under three months. The season will open with Verdi’s “Aida” in a new production.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Adriana Zabala & Theo Hoffman Lead Berkshire Opera Festival’s ‘Three Decembers’

The Berkshire Opera Festival is set to open its 2022 summer season with a new production of Jake Heggie’s “Three Decembers.”. The production will be performed on July 21 and 23 at PS21 in Chatham, NY and will be conducted by Christopher James Ray. Beth Greenberg, who will direct the production, says, “Buried secrets…dark whispers…love, and devastating loss…all collide and burst forth in Three Decembers. With its skillful balance of drama and èlan, the work probes the fraught relationships between a successful actress-mother and her two children—a daughter coping with a failing marriage, and her young, gay son at the beginnings of the AIDS epidemic.”
CHATHAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
operawire.com

Seattle Opera Appoints New Director of Programs and Partnerships

Seattle Opera has announced that Dennis Robinson Jr. has been appointed as its next Director of Programs and Partnerships, effective June 20, 2022. An alumnus of Carnegie Melon University, where he studied Opera Directing, Robinson has served has served such administrative roles as Manager of Artistic Administration at Palm Beach Opera, Director of Education and Accessibility at City Theatre Company, and Manager of Community Programs and Accessibility and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.
SEATTLE, WA
operawire.com

White Snakes Projects Announces 2022-23 Season

White Snakes Projects has announced its 2022-23 season. The season kicks off with the world premiere of Elena Ruehr’s “Cosmic Cowboy,” a sci-fi opera that explores the subject of colonization through ancient history and fantasy. The opera will star Daniel Moody, Carami Hilaire, Tyler Putnam, Charles Cotta, and John Paul Huckle. Sam Helfrich directs and Tian Hui Ng conducts the Juventus New Music Ensemble.
RYAN WHITE
operawire.com

Stage Managers of Des Moines Metro Opera Join AGMA

The Stage Managers of the Des Moines Metro Opera have unionized and joined the American Guild of Musical Artists. Per an official press statement from AGMA, the Des Moines Metro Opera agreed to recognize the union following an official card check on June 3 conducted by a neutral third party over Zoom. AGMA will now be the exclusive bargaining representative for stage managers at the opera company.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

New Opera ‘Blue Woman’ at Royal Opera House

Laura Bowler and Laura Lomas’ new opera “Blue Woman” will be performed at the Royal Opera House as the featured work in its 2022 Engender Festival. “Blue Woman” changes the narrative of sexual assault in opera to the perspective of the woman and the aftermath of violence.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Canadian Opera Company Announces Four New Ensemble Members

The COC Ensemble Studio has announced that four new artists have joined the company’s 2022-2023 roster. The four singers are soprano Ariane Cossette, mezzo-sopranos Queen Hezumuryango and Alex Hetherington, and pianist Brian Cho. The four will join the highly specialized development program for Canadian opera professionals this August, alongside returning sopranos Charlotte Siegel and Midori Marsh, baritone Jonah Spungin, bass-baritone Alex Halliday, and pianist Vladimir Soloviev.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Odessa Opera Reopens in the Midst of War

On June 17, the Odessa Opera reopened with a gala performance. The theater noted in a press release that the current performances are being dedicated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are making it possible to reopen the theater and allowing artists to work. At the opening performance, the...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Greek National Opera to Showcase World Premiere of ‘Inland’

(Source: Official Website) The Greek National Opera is set to present the world premiere of “Inland” starting on July 8, 2022. The new opera by Angelos Triantafyllou features a libretto by Yannis Asteris. The opera will be conducted by Elias Voudouris and directed by Nikos Karathanos. The work aims to pay tribute to older men and women who live alone and explores such themes as loneliness, ill-health, and mortality, among others. The opera is structured around 15 vignettes and composed with a diverse group of people and age groups in mind.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Academy of Vocal Arts Unveils 2022-23 Season

The Academy of Vocal Arts has announced its 2022-23 season. “If there’s anything we learned after the return of live performances, is that audiences are hungry for opera,” said Scott Guzielek, Vice President and General Manager, in an official press statement. “We are proud to continue offer high-level operatic performances, all while training operas future stars. It’s an exciting time for AVA!”
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy