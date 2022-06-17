ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspinwall, PA

Cornerstone Restaurant in Aspinwall welcomes new chef from California

By Joyce Hanz
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Aspinwall eatery has a new chef. Cornerstone Restaurant & Bar hired executive chef Peter Henry this spring. He replaces Jason Mooney, who’d been chef for eight years but had to leave due to health reasons. “We’re excited to have Peter join our Cornerstone family. We know that...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Highlands Meals on Wheels to make its last delivery July 1

Dick Potter has been delivering food for the Highlands Meals on Wheels for more than three decades — about a third of his life. At 93, Potter reports three times a week to the kitchen at Citizens Hose firehall in Harrison to package food and hit the road for distribution to Harrison, Tarentum and Brackenridge.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg firefighter's burger tradition helps raise needed funds

Highland Avenue residents bringing their morning cup of coffee onto the porch Friday likely got a whiff of something besides Arabica beans. There was a smell of freshly cut onions in the air. By 7 a.m., members of Greensburg Fire Department Hose Company No. 8 were busy peeling and slicing...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe's new party venue hopes to 'bring some culture'

Flamingo selfie walls and California-style lounge rooms aren’t commonplace in downtown Latrobe. That’s exactly why Emily Pasqualino included them in her new party venue. Pasqualino wants to “bring something different” with The Paper Heart Social Goods and Event Studios, a Ligonier Street business that serves as a venue space, shop and Airbnb.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PrimoHoagies opening in Pittsburgh's Strip District with free hoagies

Pittsburgh’s Strip District is getting a new sandwich shop. The city’s first PrimoHoagies site is set to open in the Terminal Building on Smallman Street on Thursday. The first 100 customers in line after a 9:45 a.m. ribbon cutting can get a free Primo-sized hoagie. After that, customers in the rewards program can get Primo-sized hoagies for $6.99 during opening day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Aspinwall, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
California, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
California, PA
City
Verona, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fountain Street Overlook to open with a scenic view of Pittsburgh

To look at the new greenspace on the wooded slope between Fountain and Henderson Streets, directly behind Allegheny General Hospital on Pittsburgh’s North Side, one might find it difficult to imagine the working class neighborhood that once existed there. Houses owned by the mill and factory workers when Pittsburgh’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Chemistry#Second Harvest Food Bank#Culinary Arts#Bar Info#Seasonal Food#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#French#Japanese#Italian#Buddhist
pghcitypaper.com

Treat Dad to good eats and drinks at these Pittsburgh restaurants

Father's Day (Sun., June 19) is just around the corner, and if the person you call "Dad" loves a good meal or drink, Pittsburgh City Paper has a few local places you should consider. Primanti Bros. Multiple locations. primantibros.com. Primanti's is celebrating dads by offering one free classic sandwich with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Park Conservancy hosting first 'Family Day' of the year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is hosting its first Family Day of the season at Allegheny Commons Park. It will happen from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.There will be a balloon artist, crafts, and special guests and performers. Family Days will take place every third Sunday of the month through the fall. You can get a full rundown of Family Days on the Pittsburgh Park Conservancy website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, June 21, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. Kennywood Slovak Day activities planned for July 18. The Western Pennsylvania Slovak...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greater demand, rise in maintenance costs drive Western Pennsylvania rent increases

Average rents in the Pittsburgh region have increased during the pandemic, and reports indicate certain areas are rising faster than others. A report from real estate research firm CoStar Group showed Pittsburgh-area rents increased about 6% from the start of 2020 to March 2022, which was slower than the 11.3% national rate CoStar found during that time. CoStar said March average rent in the Pittsburgh region was $1,139, and the group gathered data from multifamily units in counties with more than 1,000 multifamily housing units.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Kennywood and Idlewild Parks (Mon., 6/20/22)

Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOV 9

Road Trippin': A taste of Foxburg

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — A lot of people might visit Foxburg, Pa., for its views, but they stay for its tastes. From homemade pizza and chocolate to wine and dinner, Foxburg has smells and savories that can be found nowhere else. Throw away your keys when you get there....
FOXBURG, PA
murrysville.com

The Driftwoods - Beach Boys Party! 50th Celebration

The Driftwoods - Beach Boys Party! 50th Celebration On November 8, 1965, Beach Boys Party! was released, cementing the band's international super-stardom all over the world. 50 years later, Rhode Island Beach Boys tribute band The Driftwoods celebrate this milestone by performing it just the way The Beach Boys did it - 'unplugged' and acoustic. It begins with the band rehearsing and talking about their memories with the album, followed by the outside concert on historic Federal Hill, where Music Producer and Promoter Al Gomes introduces the band and event. Please enjoy this lively program, and I hope it continues the fun to your community like it did with ours!
MURRYSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Walnut Capital in talks to extend Bakery Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the East End's top developments could be in store for another expansion. Walnut Capital in Shadyside is in preliminary talks about a zoning change that would extend the Bakery Square footprint into the Village of Eastside Shopping Center as well as an adjacent lot. The lot they're looking into is the one that once housed Club One Fitness. Along with those properties, they're also targeting the former Matthews International Building.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy