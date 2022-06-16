ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Miller totally surprised by Sabres retiring his number

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UaT5E_0gDWTeqh00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – Last Friday, the Buffalo Sabres announced they would be retiring Ryan Miller’s No. 30 at a game during the 2022-23 regular season.

Miller and his son Bohdi came to the arena in Buffalo, having no idea that once they got positioned in the crease, Rick Jeanneret would come onto the big board to tell him the news.

Miller was on WGR Sports Radio 550 on Wednesday when he joined "The Instigators" with Brian Duff and Marty Biron.

Miller and his wife, Noureen, had a daughter in April, and since they didn’t know, she wasn’t there.

“I think some fans might have noticed from the early part of the video that Noureen and the baby were missing, and it’s because the baby gave us kind of a tough night. It was such a surprise to me on what was happening that we had to call her and tell her to get down here," said Miller on Wednesday. "They did a good job, because I had no idea. I had been talking to Rich [Jureller] with the Sabres a little bit about wanting to come back and check–in ,and he never let on that anything was happening. I just thought I was going to visit with the coaching staff and see some of the guys, and I was happy to see everybody. I was pumped up, but I’m really excited.”

Miller went on to say he's really happy with the response.

"Buffalo meant a lot to me, and continues to be a place that I want to come back to," he said. "It was important to me to show Bohdi where Noureen and I spent our time, and Kaia - when she’s old enough to figure things out - the same thing.

“We’re going to make sure it’s a big part of the history of our family, and I’m excited that this is something we get to do with the Sabres. I always have that soft-spot for Buffalo in my heart, and it was great to get back.”

With continuing his career with the St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, there never was a time for Miller to come back and re-connect in Buffalo.

“It was really cool, because we got the [Greater Buffalo] Sports Hall of Fame announcement and they invited us to come back for the press stuff. It was Noureen who really encouraged me to go back, because I was like, ‘It’s media, we have a two-month-old by then and it’s going to be really hard.’ She said, ‘We’ve got to get out more, and we’ve got to see our friends.’ I was really glad we did that.

“Just to see everybody, Marty [Biron] helped organize to get a bunch of the boys together, and we had a great night catching up. It’s really what I was missing, connecting with all my buddies and seeing everybody from Buffalo.”

Miller, of course, was a big leader when he played in Buffalo. For the most part, it was Lindy Ruff and Darcy Regier. Miller said he was invited by Regier to have conversations about the team.

“Darcy was really open about things," Miller said. "Not like I had a voice in it, but he wanted constructive conversations about my game personally, and how did I think we, as a group, were doing. I mean, it wasn’t breaking down player-by-player, it was just like, 'how are we as a group? Where are you at?' That kind of stuff.

“It would be a little bit above the players to be making long-term team decisions. I think there might be a few guys in this league that would garner the respect, but from my own experience, and from even just being around, I think it’s a lot to put onto even a star player. I mean, they’re a star player, but they don’t know the ins-and-outs of the salary cap, and what you have to do to keep a certain group of players together. It’s just very complicated now.”

The schedule isn’t out for next season, so we still don’t know when the ceremony will take place.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Penguins’ Free Agent Issue Could Result in a Trade for Oilers’ Barrie

The Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins could find themselves talking trade soon as the Penguins have a number of key free agents set to hit the open market including Kris Letang. The Oilers should be, if they already aren’t, shopping Tyson Barrie as they don’t have the room and have a ton of free agents of their own that they need to sign.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Canadiens Trading Shea Weber Contract To Vegas Opens Up Cap Space

Canadiens Trade Shea Weber To Vegas For Flexibility. Speaking to the media Thursday afternoon, general manager Kent Hughes started things by thanking Shea Weber for his time in Montreal in a statement. “First of all, I would like to thank Shea for all that he has done for and represented...
NHL
FOX Sports

John Tortorella hired to revitalize dormant Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tortorella is about the only NHL coach with such a motley compilation of highlight reels. There are censored versions of his rants. Uncensored versions. He’s angry at reporters. At his players. There is a video of “6 minutes of John Tortorella Angry Moments,” which one can click after watching 10 minutes of his funniest moments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Shea Weber’s Wildest Dream Came True as Montreal Canadiens’ Captain

Shea Weber was not only a great hockey player, but he was also a class act. He was also one of the good guys. He’ll likely never play hockey again. And, after his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday from the Montreal Canadiens, he’s no longer actually in the Canadiens’ organization.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
WGR550

Bills name Brian Gaine assistant general manager

The Buffalo Bills have announced a number of promotions and new hires in their front office and football operations on Tuesday. Perhaps the most notable promotion is Brian Gaine announced as the new assistant general manager. Zach Jones has more:
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Jeanneret
Person
Ryan Miller
Person
Lindy Ruff
markerzone.com

SHEA WEBER PENS MESSAGE TO CANADIENS FANS FOLLOWING TRADE TO VEGAS

Former Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber sent a message to fans on Friday, less than 24 hours after being dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights for Evgeny Dadonov. Part of Weber's message read, "Growing up playing hockey in Canada, it's every kid's dream to play in the NHL. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have not only done that, but to have had a chance to do so for a Canadian team and a member of the Original 6.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Panthers, Flyers, Predators, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Florida Panthers are busy interviewing potential coaches while a Jack Adam’s finalist awaits his fate. Why did the Philadelphia Flyers ultimately go with John Tortorella as head coach?. Are the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg any closer to a deal, and could...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Ducks#The Buffalo Sabres#The Big Board#Wgr Sports Radio 550#Rich Lsb Jureller
ESPN

Shane Wright on possibility of being first overall draft pick by Montreal Canadiens: 'Not my decision'

DENVER -- Shane Wright wants to be the first overall pick taken by the Montreal Canadiens in next month's NHL draft. He also knows it's not his call. "I have my own opinion on where I believe I should go, but at the end of the day, it's out of my control now. What my opinion is, what I say, what I think, it doesn't matter now. It's in the hands of Montreal and their management," Wright said in a meeting with media before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. "Obviously, I'd like to be the first overall pick. But at the end of the day, it's not my decision."
NHL
Yardbarker

Evander Kane’s Grievance Delay Could Equal Big Oilers and Sharks Trade

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly offered up some very interesting information this week when he relayed details regarding Evander Kane ‘s grievance hearings with an arbitrator and the San Jose Sharks. Essentially, because the arbitrator isn’t available all of June, the NHL is working on booking meetings into early July, but the process could play out well into the month and not be resolved until after free agency begins on July 13. In the meantime, it sounds like the NHL won’t stand in the way of Kane signing a free agency deal with another team.
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
754
Followers
3K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy