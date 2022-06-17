ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool set to become first in UK to install underground 'super bins' to radically reduce city's litter problem

Liverpool is set to become the first UK city to install a series of underground 'super bins' in a bid to clean up its streets.

Around 140 of the subterranean bins could be placed in densely populated areas to replace black waste bags and existing communal bins.

Town hall bosses want to create a cleaner waste solution for 27,000 terraced households in hundreds of inner-city streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s66R9_0gDWT70500
Liverpool is set to become the first UK city to install a series of underground 'super bins' in a bid to clean up its streets. Pictured: Overflowing bins awaiting collection by refuse workers on Cherry Street in the Walton area of Liverpool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgCwA_0gDWT70500
The city council, which spends £9.5million a year collecting and recycling refuse, estimates this approach will radically reduce the city's litter problem which is three times worse than the national average.

The underground containers – the largest of which can hold up to 5,000 litres of waste – will be accessed via slender on-street bin ports operated by foot pedals or mechanisms to make them accessible to those with limited mobility.

Joanne Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool, said: 'I want Liverpool to be a zero-waste city and to achieve that we need to be smarter in how we enable people to dispose of what they generate in their homes.

'These subterranean super-bins are going to make a huge difference to the quality of life for thousands of families across huge swathes of our inner-city neighbourhoods.'

Daily Mail

