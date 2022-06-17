ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

County COVID cases continue climbing

By By Randy Harrison
 4 days ago
Fifty-two new coronavirus cases were reported in Crawford County during the past week.
The total, the highest in months, included 17 cases related to an unspecified outbreak, according to the Crawford County Health Department Thursday.
The latest cases include one infant boy, four young boys and one teenage boy.
Also, two men and two women in their 20s, 13 men and four women in their 30s, nine men in their 40s, four men and two women in their 50s, a man and two women in their 60s, two men and three women in their 70s and a man and woman in their 80s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with the positive individuals.
A total of 6,071 cases have been reported here since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-four county residents have died of the disease.
Statewide, more than 3.35 million cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, with more than 38,300 deaths.

