Methuen Police Officer David Souther Jr. was recently promoted from patrolman to sergeant. He began his career with the Methuen Police Department in 2005 as a reserve officer. In 2012, he graduated from the full-time police academy in Boylston. Souther has assisted the department in various pilot programs for new technologies. From 2015 to 2017, he was a field training officer where he trained multiple officers. In 2017, Souther also worked in the evidence unit and Detective division, where he was trained as a sexual assault investigator, and later became a certified fire investigator from the State Fire Marshall’s Office, Office of Fire Protection Services and Massachusetts State Police.

METHUEN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO