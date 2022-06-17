ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methuen, MA

Factorial Receives $680,000 State Tax Credit for $45 Million Methuen Relocation and Expansion

Factorial, a manufacturer of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, was approved Thursday for $680,000 in state investment tax credits as the company plans to invest...

