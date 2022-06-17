ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boogie Shares His Sophomore Album, ‘More Black Superheroes’

By Ryan Shepard
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Westside Boogie has delivered the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Everythings For Sale. The California native’s latest 12-track body of work includes contributions from Mamii, Soulja Boy, Shelley, Snoop Dogg, Teezo Touchdown and Kalan.FrFr. It...

Mary J. Blige Announces ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour With Ella Mai & Queen Naija

Mary J. Blige has announced that she will be heading out on a 23-date tour this fall. Beginning on September 17, 2022, the New York native will travel across the country performing her biggest hits and favorite cuts from her most recent album. Along the way, she’ll connect with fans in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Las Vegas, Houston and many other cities. In the end, things will come to a close at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on October 29, 2022.
Westside Boogie Shares Title, Release Date & Track List For Sophomore Album

Good things come to those who wait. More than three years after delivering his debut album, Everythings For Sale, Westside Boogie is returning with his second studio LP. After delivering a single, several freestyles and a few guest verses, Westside Boogie has revealed that his new project will be called More Black Superheroes and it will arrive this Friday. As expected, his fans and contemporaries were more than happy to receive this news.
Brent Faiyaz Shares The ‘Wasteland’ Trailer

Baltimore’s own Brent Faiyaz is back and he has some exciting news to share. On Monday afternoon, the R&B star unveiled the first trailer for his highly anticipated album, Wasteland. The 63-minute clip finds Brent Faiyaz standing in front of his car as another man spraypaints the letter “W” on a nearby wall. Then, the clip cuts to a list of names that many fans expect to hear on the album. To the excitement of fans all around, it appears that Drake, The Neptunes, The Dream, Alicia Keys, Mike Dean and Tyler, The Creator have all worked on Wasteland.
Babyface Ray, Doechii, Nardo Wick & More Named To The 2022 XXL Freshmen List

A new class of rising artists has been inducted into the growing XXL Freshmen fraternity. On Tuesday afternoon, the legacy outlet revealed its 2022 XXL Freshmen Class. Leading the new crop of artists, TDE’s Doechii, Detroit native Babyface Ray, rising star Saucy Santana and hitmaker Nardo Wick are among those set to grace the upcoming magazine cover.
FOX Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

At 22 years old, Jennifer Hudson was an aspiring singer from Chicago, Illinois who made her way in front of Randy Jackson, Paula Adul and Simon Cowell during the third season of American Idol. While she didn’t end up winning that season of the musical competition series, she made it clear to everyone watching at home that she was a star. In the 18 years that have passed, she has proven time and time again that she was the phenomenon that many believed her to be. Not only has she dropped four studio albums, but she has also collaborated with Beyoncé, Quincy Jones and Ne-Yo. Beyond music, Hudson has built a film resumé that includes appearances in Sex and the City, Dreamgirls and Respect. Now, she’ll take the next step in her astounding career.
Pharrell Uncertain If ‘Something In The Water’ Will Return To Virginia Next Year

This weekend, Pharrell’s Something In The Water has brought the world’s best and brightest performers to the nation’s capital. From Usher to Justin Timberlake, there has been no shortage of star power throughout the weekend. While it has been great to see what the legendary producer has done to bring superstars to Independence Avenue, it’s hard to ignore the reality that this festival was designed and developed in Pharrell’s home state, Virginia.
Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes Lead ‘The Upshaws’ Season Two Trailer

At a time when it feels like many Netflix series are struggling to make it past season one without being canceled, Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes have caught fire with The Upshaws. The family comedy earned a second season renewal after posting strong viewership numbers and earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Now, it’s time for Epps and Sykes to recreate their magic with a new set of episodes. As the season two premiere date nears, Netflix has unveiled the first look at the new season.
Drake Returns Just In Time For The Summer With ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are not the only ones wearing championship rings tonight. Just yesterday, Drake was celebrating his own championship win in a basketball league he created at his home. Now, he’s returning to celebrate his big in the way he knows best. Hours after Beyoncé announced the release date for her upcoming album, Drake stepped to announce that his seventh studio album would drop in a few hours. Thankfully, he followed through on that promise. With help of Noah “40” Shebib, Black Coffee, Oliver El-Khatib and Noel Cadastre, Drake has released Honestly, Nevermind.
Santigold Announces First New Album In Six Years, Shares Single

It’s been quite a while since the world heard from Santigold, but she is planning her return. In a surprise announcement, she revealed that her fourth studio LP, Spirituals, is scheduled to be released this fall. The project will include contributions from Rostam, Boys Noize, Dre Skull, P2J, Nick Zinner, SBTRKT, JakeOne and several others.
The Water Report: Four Questions Heading Into The Final Day Of Something In The Water

If anyone was to ever question Pharrell’s endless catalog, they should be directed to his performance at this year’s Something In The Water Festival. For nearly two hours straight, the Virginia native delivered nothing but hits. Along the way, he brought out Domani, Justin Timberlake, the Clipse, N.O.R.E and several others. Not to be forgotten, Black Alley served as the in-house band as Pharrell’s team of dancers owned the stage. Whether he was performing “Get Lucky” or setting the stage of “Grindin” with the Clipse, Pharrell effortlessly flexed on just about every producer of his generation. As T.I. said, he is arguably the greatest producer who has participated in this great thing we call music.
ENTERTAINMENT
YouTube Music Introduces Seasonal Recap Playlists

YouTube Music has an early surprise for its subscribers. Building upon its annual wrap-up playlists, the streaming platform has introduced seasonal playlists for each subscriber. Instead of learning what their most played songs are at the end of each year, listeners can find out what their favorite songs of the spring, summer, fall and winter are.
Instagram Says It’s Working To Fix Its Stories Feature

If you’ve been having issues viewing Stories on Instagram, you’re not the only one. Throughout the day, Instagram users have reportedly viewed the same Stories repeatedly before being able to watch new Stories. “If I have to watch over these Instagram stories one more time,” one user tweeted....
Fat Joe And Angie Martinez Team Up With Pepsi To Launch $100,000 Scholarship Program

Last night, Fat Joe was ringside last night as New York’s own Edgar Berlanga captured his 20th consecutive victory. Today, he’ll stand beside Angie Martinez, Tony Sunshine and former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade. Tomorrow, he may be on to a new endeavor. In the midst of all that he has going on, the New York native has made sure to always give back to the city that made him who he is today.
Tessa Thompson Stars In The ‘Westworld’ Season Four Trailer

HBO has unleashed the official trailer for season four of their hit sci-fi drama, Westworld. Details regarding the plot of the new season are few and far between, but The Hollywood Reporter tells viewers that this new chapter will be “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth.”
Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae & Chlöe Bailey To Appear In OWN’s Upcoming Docuseries, ‘The Hair Tales’

OWN and Onyx Collective are reportedly working on a new documentary series called The Hair Tales. A recent report from Bre Williams of Shadow & Act indicates that the upcoming series will offer “an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and, ultimately, Black women’s identity, creativity, and contributions to society — all delivered with a rare mix of intelligence, humor, style, joy and justice.” Along the way, the series will feature commentary from a number of stars, including Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Chlöe Bailey and others.
Giancarlo Esposito, Niecy Nash, Sharon Stone & More Star In Lena Waithe’s ‘Beauty’ Trailer

2021 proved to be an exciting year for Lena Waithe. Not only did she return to produce several episodes of Masters of None, but she also launched a new series on Amazon Prime and directed a pair of music videos for Davion Farris. Not to mention, she appeared in Tab Time and Big Mouth. After a strong run in 2021, Waithe has hit the ground running yet again. She recently appeared in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and now she’s turning her attention toward Netflix.
Trevante Rhodes Stars In Hulu’s ‘MIKE’ Teaser

Ding, ding! It’s time for the first round and Trevante Rhodes is ready to deliver punishment as the heavyweight champion. Hulu has shared the first look at Rhodes’ portrayal of Mike Tyson in the upcoming series, Mike. The limited series will examine Tyson’s upbringing, his rise to stardom, his fall from the top and his efforts to rebuild his life. Along the way, Rhodes will bring to life some of Tyson’s greatest fights and darkest moments.
