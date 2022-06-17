ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Delivery of new yard waste collection trucks delayed until 2023

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

The City of Rocky Mount is going to have to wait until autumn 2023 to receive a set of new knuckle-boom trucks designed to grab yard waste.

That is what interim City Manager Peter Varney told the City Council and the viewing audience Monday during the council’s regular meeting.

Such a truck is outfitted with a hydraulic arm so the driver can pick up yard waste and place it in the truck’s large rear open container.

The municipality presently has four such trucks, all of which are used by the Environmental Services Division, but those trucks are old and in unreliable condition, Varney said.

Six new trucks were ordered, with four to go to environmental services, one to go to the Streets Division and another to go to park maintenance, Varney said.

The plan had been to receive delivery of them by December, but Varney said he and his team recently received word the delivery time is going to be delayed until September 2023.

City Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Kirk Brown told the Telegram the municipality ordered at least four trucks for environmental services from White’s International Trucks in Wilson in June 2021 at a cost of $700,000.

The delivery date was pushed back as a result of supply chain issues that consequently affect the building of the chassis of each of the trucks, Brown said.

Varney said during the City Council regular meeting Monday, “As everybody knows, it’s very difficult for us and frustrating for everybody else trying to pick up yard waste on schedule. And so that’s what we’re dealing with.”

Varney said that in an effort to secure assistance, he and his team are speaking with representatives of CrowderGulf, which is based in Mobile, Ala., and engages in disaster recovery, debris removal and coastal restoration services.

“So if we can get them under contract that would help us,” he said.

The municipality contracted with CrowderGulf in the aftermath of Hurricane Floyd in 1999 to collect storm debris.

Supply, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Marketing
The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

