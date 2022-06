Frances “Nancy” Marie Orye Thomas, 80, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Nancy was born November 4, 1941, in Shenandoah and was the daughter of the late Paul Bernard and Nellie Marie McAlister Orye. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Faye Orye Thomas and daughter, Vicki Hensley.

