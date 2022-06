Fidelity House has been awarded a $100,000 grant, to be given in two installments, earmarked for its youth transportation feeds for this year and beyond. It is the among 140 local nonprofits -- and the fifth in Arlington -- to receive a 2022 award through the Cummings Foundation’s $25 Million Grant program. The others are Visiting Nurses & Community Care, AYCC, Food Link and the bIRch House.

