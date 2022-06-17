ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison LeCroy Spills On The Upcoming Season Of 'Southern Charm,' Engagement Details & Advice From Patricia Altschul

By Molly Claire Goddard
 4 days ago
bravo

Madison LeCroy is in an amazing place in her life. The Southern Charm star is happily engaged to fiancé Brett Randle and gearing up for their upcoming wedding while trying to stay out of the drama on the latest season of the hit Bravo series.

@madison.lecroy/instagram

LeCroy exclusively spoke with OK! about where she is in the planning process of her upcoming nuptials. "I'm pretty much all done. So now I can just show up," the reality sensation reveals.

"I told him [Randle] we should have just showed up married and just said, 'Screw it!'" she jokes. "I've never done this before, so obviously this is a special thing for the both of us."

'SOUTHERN CHARM' STAR MADISON LECROY IS ENGAGED TO BOYFRIEND BRETT FOLLOWING ALEX RODRIGUEZ SCANDAL

LeCroy says being in such a wonderful space in her personal life has made filming the upcoming season of Southern Charm much less dramatic than in the past. "Filming with an ex [ Austen Kroll ] is not in anyone's comfort zone by any means," the blonde beauty shares.

"But it was really nice because I felt as if I was out of the drama," she dishes. "But somehow, I think it follows me. I had to get involved a little bit, but nothing like previous years."

@madison.lecroy/instagram

As for any appearances on the show from her main man? Not very likely. "He [Randle] wasn't interested at the time and that's just not his thing," LeCroy explained. "He doesn't even do social media or anything like that so I was kind of protecting him."

However, that may not mean the California native won't appear in seasons to come."I think that after seeing the whole season pan out and everything, I think that he realizes not as bad as it could be," the mother-of-one says.

SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON LOYAL FRIENDSHIP WITH GARCELLE BEAUVAIS, WITHSTANDING 'RHOBH' DRAMA & NEW CASHMERE LINE

bravo

One person LeCroy will definitely be sharing screen time with is the grand dame of the show and her close confidant Patricia Altschul, who she says has been very supportive of her amidst wedding planning. "We talked yesterday and she's like, 'I wanna throw you like an engagement party!' and I was like, 'Well, I just kind of did that. Why don't you throw me a bachelorette party?'" she recalls of her pal.

As far as marriage advice? The hairstylist explains Altschul has been thrilled for her and Randle, but is not into doling out words of wisdom for their union. "She's just like 'Are you happy?'" LeCroy says.

bravo

"I think she obviously can see that. I think she's more like, wait, 'You're going to California [where Randle is from] for how many days? Who is gonna do my hair?,'" LeCroy jokes. "I don't think she loves that aspect of it, but I think overall she's happy for me."

Another thing going great in the salon owner's life? Her partnership with Amazon Live! "I'm honored to work for that company," she dishes. "They reached out to my agent were interested in me. I tried to tell Patricia, 'This is the modern day HSN!'"

OK! Magazine

