The second annual CiderFeast New England is set for this Thursday in downtown Haverhill with more than a dozen of the top New England cider makers participating. CiderFeast New England is the brainchild of Jimmy Carbone, who grew up in Haverhill, started hosting Cider Week NY events at his New York City beer bar in 2011 and annually hosts CiderFeast events as part of Cider Week. He said Steve Wood of Farnum Hill Ciders, of Lebanon, N.H., and Eleanor Leger of Eden Ciders of Newport, Vt., encouraged him for 10 years to bring a similar June cider happening here.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO