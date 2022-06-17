ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

U.S. restricts visas for 5 Cuban officials accused of jailing peaceful protesters

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
 4 days ago


June 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Thursday barred five unnamed Cuban officials from entering the United States on accusations that they were involved in the imprisonment of demonstrators who participated in last July's anti-government protests.

"These five officials are connected to unfair trials and unjust sentencing and imprisonment of peaceful July 11, 2021, protesters," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "This announcement of visa restrictions comes in response to the actions of Cuban government officials that deny Cubans their basic human rights and fundamental freedoms."

The July 2021 protests were the largest to erupt on the Caribbean island nation in decades with thousands taking to the streets against restrictions on civil liberties and the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as in demand of economic and political reform.

In response, the government cracked down on the demonstration and arrested hundreds of people, some of whom were subjected to "brutal abuses, including gender-based violence," Human Rights Watch said.

The human rights watchdog accused Havana of having "systematically engaged in arbitrary detention, ill-treatment of detainees and abuse-ridden criminal prosecutions in response to overwhelmingly peaceful anti-government protests."

A day after the protest began, President Joe Biden called on the Cuban government to listen to the protesters' demands and his administration followed with sanctions on officials accused of committing serious human rights abuses and corruption amid the protests.

The visa restrictions imposed Thursday is the third time the U.S. State Department has taken such action in response to the government's crackdown.

Carlos Fernandez de Cossio Dominguez, Cuba's deputy minister of foreign affairs, rejected the visa restrictions.

"The hypocrisy of the U.S. gov has no limit regarding Cuba," he tweeted. "The 'sanctions' announced today are, as the economic blockade, the tools of a bully, determined to bend the political will of the Cuban people"


UPI News

Washington, DC
