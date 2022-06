(The Center Square) – An Ohio group joined the fight against a California proposition that it believes imposes illegal regulations on the pork industry across the country. The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group, filed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court recently in a case filed by the National Pork Producers Council that challenges California’s Proposition 12, saying it violates the Constitution’s Commerce Clause, which restricts states from regulating commerce outside their borders.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO