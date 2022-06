Historical Society seeks legal advice from commission. The Lawrence County Historical Society is seeking help from the county in placing a marker at a site near Pedro. Nicole Cox, a trustee with the group, spoke at the county commission’s meeting on Tuesday about their efforts to preserve the history of the former Village of Superior. Superior was built and sustained by the Superior Portland Cement factory, later known as Marquette Cement, officially dedicated on April 17, 1950.

