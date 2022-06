When Fr. Ken Lasche first entered the seminary, it was during the days when it was not at all unusual for a young man to sign up to take his vows. He initially went in to university to study business, but after a while he saw that a few of his buddies had signed up to pursue the path of the priesthood, and he followed suit. Over 60 years later, to say that he feels he made the right choice is an understatement, given where his career would eventually take him.

