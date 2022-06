STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has added another piece to its defensive puzzle in the 2023 class with the commitment of defensive end/linebacker, Poasa Utu. Utu is 6-1, 205-pounds and is an interesting prospect out of Kennedale (TX) High School. He was offered by Joe Bob Clements and the OSU staff following his participation at the Cowboys Down and Dirty Lineman Camp a few weeks back. He attended the camp as a defensive end, but Clements saw a lot of potential in Utu as a linebacker as well. So, expect Utu to line up as a linebacker/edge hybrid.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO