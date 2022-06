Kraken exchange has made a very bold revelation that it does not intend to make any layoffs despite the growing concerns about the ongoing crypto-economic meltdown. As shared in a recent blog post, Kraken said a lot of its staff have been asking what the current market outlook means for the staff, a question that the exchange said its response to was that this downturn is not the first of its kind.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO