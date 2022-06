Gavin Kash led an explosive performance by the Santa Barbara Foresters offense on Saturday as he blasted three home runs in a 12-1 rout of the Conejo Oaks at Pershing Park. Kash’s three-homer game, the first in Foresters’ history at home, backed the standout pitching of Graham Osman. He allowed one hit and struck out 10 in six innings of work.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO