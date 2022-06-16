Wanted: Bright young stars for 40 Under 40 issue

After many months of anticipation, Food & Thought 2 organic restaurant launched today on Airport-Pulling Road in North Naples. The distant relative of Food & Thought organic general store, which has operated since 2005 in Naples, moved into a longtime restaurant spot in Fountain Park that previously was Founders Bistro, The Original Pancake House and the original Calistoga Bakery Cafe. The new restaurant, owned by Alfie Oakes of Oakes Farms, Anthony High of Marjon Specialty Foods and Randy Johns of Phoenix Associates of Florida, will be accompanied by an adjacent all-organic market targeted to open in late summer or early fall. The restaurant and market are each about 7,000 square feet.

NAPLES, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO