Ave Maria, FL

Ave Maria storage complex sold to California developer

By Louis Llovio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA CubeSmart storage facility in Ave Maria, the master-planned community in Collier County, has sold for $13.6 million. The 51,000-square-foot facility was sold to William Warren Properties, a California-based real estate firm specializing in storage...

