Do you got what it takes to make it down alive? Could you and a partner push your cart to the edge of victory while looking cool as hell? Well, this past weekend, 45 teams set out to answer these questions. Hosted on the busy streets of Des Moines, Red Bull Soapbox Racing allows contestants from far and wide to bring out their best attempt's at carts to push the track to its limits!

DES MOINES, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO