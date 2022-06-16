ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrency market turmoil underscores 'urgent need' for regulation - U.S. Treasury

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - Recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency market underscores the "urgent need" for regulatory frameworks that reduce the risks...

Bitcoin slides below $20,000 to lowest since December 2020

June 18 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped below $20,000 on Saturday to its weakest in 18 months, extending a slide on investor worries about growing troubles in the industry and the general pull-back from riskier assets. The digital currency sector has been pummeled this week after cryptocurrency lending company Celsius froze...
Crypto weekend meltdown: Bitcoin price touches $17k, Ethereum below $900 as renewed selloff sends prices spiraling

(Kitco News) The crypto space faced another sharp selloff during the weekend as Bitcoin plunged below $18,000 and Ethereum dropped below $900. The overall crypto market cap plummeted to $847 billion, down nearly 10% on the day. Bitcoin touched $17,677, the lowest level since November 2020, and Ethereum fell to a low of $893, the level last seen in January 2021.
