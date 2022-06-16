Cryptocurrency market turmoil underscores 'urgent need' for regulation - U.S. Treasury

Click here to read the full article. Biden administration officials promised to end the “abhorrent practice” of modern slavery across the world as a ban on goods from China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region goes into effect Tuesday, bringing with it an unprecedented level of scrutiny into the supply chains of everything from clothing to solar panels. “Our department is committed to ending the abhorrent practice of forced labor around the globe, including in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where the People’s Republic of China continues to systemically oppress and exploit Uyghurs and other Muslim-majority communities,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N....

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO