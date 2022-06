Tesla-swapping a classic American muscle car is still a highly divisive subject. However, a 1972 Satellite isn’t exactly as sought-after as its more performance-oriented, MOPAR sibling, the Roadrunner, so exceptions can be made. We know that the third-generation Satellite was powered by a variety of engines, from 225 to 400 cubic inches, and while we don’t know what engine was initially put in this one, it now has a Tesla P100D with all the cool features and none of the safety. That Racing Channel finds out if it’s still as fun to drive and pits it against a 700-horsepower, 1969 Dodge Dart.

CARS ・ 10 HOURS AGO