Rivers: New council will make EC 'strong, proud'; Spence selected mayor pro tem

New Mayor Kirk Rivers promised that the new city council sworn in Thursday night “will make Elizabeth City strong and we will make Elizabeth City proud.”

Rivers and the eight members of council were sworn in by Superior Court Judge Eula Reid before a standing-room-only crowd at the K.E. White Center.

Afterward, the council unanimously selected Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence to be the council’s new mayor pro tem.

Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton, the last council’s mayor pro tem, nominated Spence for the position and the vote was by acclamation.

Spence and Walton are the only returning members on the eight-person City Council. Former mayor Joe Peel and Johnson Ward were sworn in to represent the First Ward while Javis Gibbs and Rose Whitehurst took the oath to represent the Second Ward. Katherine Felton and Barbara Baxter were sworn in to represent the Third Ward and Fourth Ward, respectively.

Spence is in his fifth term representing the Third Ward and he retired June 1 from the state’s Division of Prisons. Spence said he was humbled and excited to be selected mayor pro tem.

“Now that I am retired, I have more time to commit to the city,” Spence said. “I’m looking forward to the new council taking the city in the right direction.”

Rivers’ first act as mayor was to present a key to the city to outgoing Mayor Bettie Parker. Parker, a retired educator, served two terms as mayor before deciding to not seek re-election.

Noting that Parker, the first female mayor in the city’s history, has been recognized nationally in her role as mayor, Rivers said he has big shoes to fill. Rivers, who was a student of Parker’s when he was in school, said that the former mayor encouraged him to run for mayor.

“It was her call, her support that pushed me over the edge to run for mayor of Elizabeth City,” Rivers said. “She helped make me who I am today.”

After being sworn in, Rivers choked up as he thanked his parents, Raymond and Myrtle Rivers, and his wife, Nina. Raymond Rivers passed away in March 2021.

“My wife is my No. 1 supporter,” Rivers said. “But I had another supporter that helped me stay humble and that’s my father. I would not be here without my father, my mother.’’

Rivers told the crowd that he and City Council are “here to make Elizabeth City stronger together.”

“We are Elizabeth City strong,” Rivers said. “When we address the needs and issues, we will not look down on anyone. The only time we should be looking down is when we are there to help pick someone up. Together, neighborhood strong, community strong, Elizabeth City strong. We will make Elizabeth City strong and we will make Elizabeth City proud.”

Rivers said after the election that more City Council work will be done in eight committees and he selected a different councilor to chair each of the committees.

Biggs, who is a banker, will chair the Finance Committee, which is the only committee that has all eight councilors as members.

Spence will head the Public Safety Committee, Walton the Public Utilities Committee and Felton the Human Resources Committee.

Gibbs will chair the council’s Parks and Recreation Committee, Peel the Planning Committee, Baxter the Public Affairs Committee and Whitehurst the Community Development Committee.

With the exception of finance, the seven other committees will also have two other councilors in addition to the chair.

Rivers will represent the city on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission, the Elizabeth City Regional Airport Authority Board and the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce Board.