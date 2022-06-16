ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

Fatal accident claims life near Romayor

By Bluebonnet News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 26-year-old Cleveland man, Michael Schipula, was killed in a fiery crash on FM 787, 13 miles east of Cleveland, around 5:22 a.m. Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Robert Willoughby, the supervisor for...

SUNDAY MORNING WRONG WAY DRIVER INVOLVED IN CRASH ON GRAND PARKWAY ARRESTED FOR INTOXICATION ASSAULT

Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the scene to find a Cadillac had struck a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda was entrapped with extensive injuries to both legs. Once firefighters freed him he was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac identified as Ronaldo Lopez, 22, of Houston was transported to Kingwood Hospital also but in stable condition with minor injuries. Lopez, who was driving the Cadillac displaying California plates said he entered the Grand Parkway at Community Drive and I-69. That location does have signs posted showing the wrong way. He stated he was heading to Plum Grove. No calls were made to 911 prior to the crash which was right at five miles. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The Honda was removed by Saddle Creek Towing and the Cadillac was removed by EMC Towing. All westbound lanes were closed for the crash. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisting with traffic control put westbound vehicles onto the feeder after exiting the entrance ramp at Wilderness Parkway. Lopez was released from the hospital Sunday and taken into custody by DPS. Lopez is charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, A third-degree felony.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
ONE CRITICAL IN HEAD-ON CRASH ON THE GRAND PARKWAY

UPDATE-IT HAS BEEN DETERMINED THAT THE WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS INTOXICATED. Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the scene to find a Cadillac had struck a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda was entrapped with extensive injuries to both legs. Once firefighters freed him he was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac has transported to Kingwood Hospital also but in stable condition with minor injuries. The driver of the Cadillac who was from California said he entered the Grand Parkway at Community Drive and I-69. That location does have signs posted showing the wrong way. He stated he was heading to Plum Grove. No calls were made to 911 prior to the crash which was right at five miles. It was not believed that he was impaired but that will be investigated. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The Honda was removed by Saddle Creek Towing and the Cadillac was removed by EMC Towing. All westbound lanes were closed for the crash. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisting with traffic control put westbound vehicles onto the feeder after exiting the entrance ramp at Wilderness Parkway.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woman drowns in pool near Woodforest in east Harris Co., HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been pronounced dead after she was found unresponsive in an east Harris County pool. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the woman’s body was found in the 14200 block of Duncannon near Woodforest on Saturday evening. Gonzalez said upon arrival,...
Batson woman identified as victim of fatal crash east of Moss Hill

A three-vehicle accident on SH 105 east of Moss Hill on Thursday claimed the life of a 47-year-old Batson woman. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the victim is Dorothy “Christy” Guedry Weaver. She died at the scene as a result of a crash through no fault of her own, he said.
BATSON, TX
Andrea Yates timeline: A look back at the Clear Lake mother’s case after she drowned her 5 children in home’s bathtub

HOUSTON – Take a look back at the case that rocked the Clear Lake community after a mother, Andrea Yates, killed her five children in her home’s bathtub in 2001. June 20, 2001: NASA engineer Rusty Yates returns home from work to find his five children had been drowned at the hands of their mother in the home’s bathtub. Noah was 7; John was 5; Paul was 3; Luke was 2; and Mary was 6 months old.
