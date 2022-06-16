ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, IL

VERLIN COKELY

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PARKERSBURG) The graveside funeral service for Verlin Cokely, age 78, of Parkersburg, will...

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

WILLIAM “BILL” BAUMAN

(OLNEY) The graveside funeral service for William “Bill” Bauman, age 97, of Olney, will be held Monday morning, June 20, at 10:00, at the Haven Hill Cemetery in Olney, with full military rites conducted at the graveside. There is no visitation and no other services. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for World War II and U.S. Army Veteran, William “Bill” Bauman, of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

151ST ANNUAL EVENT SET TO BEGIN

(NEWTON) The 151st Annual Jasper County Fair starts this weekend on the fairgounds in Newton with all the Floral Hall exhibits being finalized last night and today. The first of two days of Harness Racing is tomorrow afternoon at 1:00, followed by the final day of Harness Racing Monday at 1:00. Earlier on Monday at 11:30, the 4-H Showcase and Grandparent’s Day will be held, all to be followed by the Queen Pageants Monday night starting at 7:30. The Truck & Tractor Pull is at 5:00 next Tuesday evening featuring local classes and the Indiana Truck Pullers Association. There’s more Truck & Tractor Pulling Wednesday night at 7:00 with more local classes and the Illinois Hot Farm Pullers. The 4-H Livestock Auction is Thursday evening at 5:00 with Go Kart Racing that night at 7:00. The Antique Farm Show is from 11:00 to 2:00 on Friday with the Whippoorwill Rodeo that night at 7:30. And the popular Demolition Derby will wrap things up Saturday night at 7:00. While local livestock and 4-H shows will run each day Monday through Friday in the Larry Casey Junior Livestock Building, there will be laser tag and inflatables for the kids each night from 6:00 to 10:00. And let’s not forget the great fair concessions including those provided by the Newton Junior Women, the Jasper County Shriners, the Jasper County Farm Bureau, and others. That’s the annual Jasper County Fair in Newton. Go to jaspercofairnewtonillinois.org.
NEWTON, IL
freedom929.com

POWER OUTAGES DOMINATE

(OLNEY/NEWTON) With thunderstorms rolling across our downstate region this morning, there are still several electric customers without power, mostly due to uprooted trees, blown down tree limbs and utility poles, and/or downed power lines. Ameren Illinois says over 26,000 downstate customers were effected, including hundreds of people in Olney and the surrounding area, from Lawrenceville, Bridgeport, and Sumner to Albion and Grayville to Clay City and Louisville to near Effingham. Norris Electric Cooperative reports over 9,000 customers were effected including over 800 in Newton, several in the West Liberty to Olney area, plus hundreds in the other area counties of Crawford, Lawrence, Wabash, Clay, Clark, Cumberland, and Effingham. Wayne-White Electric Coop reports nearly 500 people are without power in southern Richland County and northern Wayne County, plus hundreds of others in the counties of Wayne, Wabash, White, Hamilton, Jefferson, Marion, and Clay. Many customers with Clay Electric Coop were also affected but not specifics are available. Electric crews will no doubt be working overtime to retore all the power into the weekend.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

MOST ALL ELECTRICITY RESTORED

(OLNEY/NEWTON) With electrical crews working long hours yesterday through last night, about 90 percent of those that were without power at some point in time on Friday have now had their electricity services restored. Ameren Illinois reports only a few outages are affecting about 1,000 customers, most of which are in the Salem, Centralia, Patoka, and Mt. Vernon areas. Only a handful of people are effected by a few isolated outages near Albion, Carmi, Clay City, and Flora. Meanwhile, Norris Electric Cooperative is reporting only one local outage exists near Casey and Wayne-White Coop is reporting some 3,000 customers are still out of power near Fairfield, Barnhill, and in the McLeansboro area. The utility companies indicate that all regional power should be restored by tonight, if not sooner. Most of the problems were blown down utility poles or lines knocked down by uprooted trees or blown down limbs. Regional cleanup efforts, dealing with blown down trees and some damage to the various homes and other buildings, will also continue this weekend. The National Weather Service has confirmed downstate winds during the Friday morning thunderstorms were between 55 and 70 miles-per-hour.
OLNEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olney, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Parkersburg, IL
City
Olney, IL
freedom929.com

QUIET WEATHER RETURNING

(OLNEY/NEWTON) The passage of a frontal boundary is bringing us rain this morning and associated severe thunderstorms brought damaging winds in excess of between 55 and 65 miles-per-hour with several reports of uprooted trees, blown over utility poles, and some damage to houses and sheds, but no injuries reported to this point in time. There were several thunderstorm warnings issued by the National Weather Service in almost all surrounding counties, but no tornadic activity. Several power outages throughout our downstate area have been reported with flooding issues in some spots as well.
ENVIRONMENT
freedom929.com

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) As we wrap up this unseasonably hot work week, today is a day of two tales. First with a frontal system moving through, bringing our downstate area scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, some of which could have heavy rainfall, severe winds, and maybe some hail. Then behind the front, we’ll have quiet weather conditions, with some clearing and even some sunshine later this afternoon. Tomorrow appears to be the nicest day in our forecast as a high pressure ridge over the Upper Midwest will give us a northwesterly wind with a clear and less humid sky. Then an upper level ridge returns on Sunday, just like earlier this week, bringing in more heat and humidity, for what could be another prolonged stretch of well above normal temperatures and high humidity levels. Stay tuned for updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.
OLNEY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy