A Stockton-based promoter who made waves with some Gilroyans when it announced it will be hosting its own garlic festival recently unveiled details of the event. The California Garlic Festival will be held at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13-14. The Tony Noceti Group, which puts on events such as the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, described the garlic festival in a press release as a “wholesome, family fun event focused on local entertainment, community leadership, and the Valley’s vast agriculture.”

STOCKTON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO