Gov. Greg Gianforte pledged Monday to back local officials and emergency responders with whatever resources they need as another bout of heavy rain swelled area waterways and prompted more evacuations. “We’re watching this situation very closely,” said Gianforte, standing a stone’s throw from the waterlogged Old Steel Bridge fishing access site along with county commissioners, state legislators and Sheriff Brian Heino. The governor was in town to get a briefing from Heino after a second, this time unexpected, wave of rain swept across the Flathead Valley in less than a week. According to a flood advisory issued earlier in the day, areas...

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO