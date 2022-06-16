ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Construction Project Update Week of 6/20/2022

 3 days ago

COBBLESTONE DRIVE – Stonehedge Drive to Cul-de-sac - Cobblestone Drive will be closed to through traffic from Stonehedge Drive to the Cul-de-sac for curb work. STONEHILL DRIVE – Fostoria Avenue to Silverstone Drive - Stonehill Drive will be closed to through traffic from Fostoria Avenue to Silverstone Drive for curb...

