Construction Project Update Week of 6/20/2022

OVID TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two 20-year-old men from Ohio were injured Sunday morning in a personal watercraft accident on East Long Lake. The Branch County Sheriff’s Office says Gage Liames from Cario, Ohio and his passenger Brenton Brock from Lima, Ohio were jumping wakes made from other watercraft. They then lost control and were thrown from the watercraft leaving them both unconscious. Other boaters in the area came to their rescue and got them to shore. Both were treated at the scene for head and neck injuries by the Lakeland Fire Department and Life Care ambulance before being transported to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital for treatment. The accident remains under investigation by Branch County Sheriff Deputies, Marine Patrol Division. Branch County Sheriff Deputies were assisted at the scene by, Life Care Ambulance, and the Lakeland Fire Departments.

BRANCH COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO