Public Safety

Lancaster nightclub attack: Man seriously hurt by punch dies

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was critically injured when he was punched outside a nightclub has died days later in hospital. Joshua Hughes, 22, hit his head on the ground after being attacked outside Glow nightclub in Lancaster...

Richard
2d ago

well from what I have seen with England's legal system, the perpetrator will probably get a slap on the wrist and a firm talking too!!

