Stillwater, MN

Baseball: Stillwater holds off Sabres in state tourney

By By Stuart Groskreutz
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL — Stillwater’s first-inning outburst held up, but just barely, as the second-seeded Ponies knocked off Sartell-St. Stephen 6-5 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAA state baseball tournament on Tuesday, June 14 at CHS Field.

After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first, Stillwater answered quickly with six runs in the bottom of the inning, but the Ponies were hard-pressed to maintain the lead while getting shut out the rest of the way.

The victory pushed the Ponies (21-4) into the semifinals against Chanhassen (17-9), a 14-0 quarterfinal winner over third-seeded Andover. The semifinals were originally scheduled for Wednesday, June 15, but rain pushed both games to Thursday. The state championship game is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Ponies had their hands full with the Sabres (15-12), who appeared in the Class AAA state tournament a year ago.

Six of the first seven batters in the game reached for Sartell-St. Stephen, who built a three-run lead on an RBI single by Steven Brinkerhoff and an error that allowed two more runs to score.

“It was a really strange game,” Stillwater coach Mike Parker said. “We went into the game with one goal, to not give up any runs in the top half of the first and it turned out to be the opposite.”

It could have been even worse if not for a superb catch by outfielder Austin Buck in the right-field corner for the first out of the game.

“That probably was the biggest play of the game that he caught that ball,” Parker said.

The Ponies were undeterred while using three hits, two walks, two errors and a hit batter to put up six runs in the bottom of the first. Mason McCurdy singled home Alex Matchey for Stillwater’s first run and Jacob Carlson drew a bases-loaded walk to pull within 3-2.

Josh Wallace, who started on the mound and pitched 5 1/3 innings, followed with a bases-clearing double to push the Ponies in front 5-3. The senior also came around to score after consecutive errors by the Sabres.

“Wallace struggled pitching a little bit, but there were also a few blooper hits in there,” Parker said. “He came back and got that double that scored three in the first and that was a huge point in the game.”

Sartell-St. Stephen trimmed the deficit with a run each in the third and sixth innings, but Brayden Hellum helped get the Ponies out of a jam in the sixth and retired the side in the seventh to notch the save for the Ponies.

“That was a huge accomplishment,” Parker said.

Carsen Gross led off the sixth with a base hit for the Sabres and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. He scored on a double by lead-off batter Austin Heinrichs and that’s when Hellum moved from center field to the mound and recorded two outs to strand the potential tying run on third.

“Our guys managed to have a big inning in the first and we hung on,” Parker said. “Our pitchers had to gut through it and try to survive.”

There were some errors, but Stillwater mixed in enough big plays on defense to make a positive difference in the outcome.

“Our defense is what made the difference in that game,” Parker said. “Our outfield was amazing. They took away three big hits in that game. You don’t know which part of the game it’s going to come down to, but that was the part that kept us in this one. It wasn’t a pretty game but sometimes you have to find a way to win those games.”

After getting roughed up in the first inning, Sabres pitcher Wesley Johnson held Stillwater scoreless over the next five innings. He allowed six hits and three walks. The Ponies did not strike out in the game.

Wallace struck out three while allowing eight hits and three walks in five-plus innings.

“We talked about this was going to be a high-scoring game and we have to keep it going because we don’t know how many they’re going to score,” Parker said. “In the end, we got six in the first and nothing after that. Our bats went cold, but our pitching hung and our defense held.”

Austin Buck led the Ponies with two hits.

It was a gritty performance for the Sabers, who placed third in the Central Lakes Conference and were seeded sixth before winning four straight games to capture the Section 8AAAA championship.

“They did have some key injuries during the year and when they got those guys back they were pretty tough and that’s how they won that tough section,” Parker said. “They hit the ball at the top of the order. Josh was able to take care of the 1-2-3 after that first inning, but their No. 3 and 5 hitters were really strong. Josh and Brayden did a great job on them after the first inning.”

This is the fourth straight state tournament appearance for Stillwater and the program’s 11th overall. The Ponies captured state championships in 1991 and 2018.

“I just think sometimes you have to win those ugly games,” Parker said. “We talked about this, there’s always one game like that you’re going to have to win, but definitely we can play better.

“This team always believes they’re going to win. When they were down three they had no doubt they were going to come back and win that game. That’s what makes them a special group of kids.”

Sartell-SS 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 — 5 8 2

Stillwater 6 0 0 0 0 0 x — 6 6 3

WP: Josh Wallace 5 1/3-ip, 8-h, 5-r, 4-er, 3-bb, 3-so

LP: Wesley Johnson 6-ip, 6-h, 6-r, 5-er, 3-bb, 0-so

Leading hitters: Sar, Austin Henrichs 2x4 (2B, RBI), Jacob Merrill 1x4, Steven Brinkerhoff 1x4 (2B, 2 runs), Blake Haus 1x3 (2 RBI), Gavan Schulte 2x4 (RBI) and Carsen Gross 1x3; St, Alex Matchey 1x3, Mason McCurdy 1x3 (RBI), Austin Buck 2x2, Jacob Carlson 0x2 (run, RBI), Josh Wallace 1x3 (2B, 3 RBI), Tanner Voight 1x3 and Alex Vandell 0x1 (RBI).

