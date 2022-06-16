Urban Plates Coming to Santana Row in 2023

Urban Plates , a New American restaurant that specializes in affordable, health-minded meals, is opening a fourth Bay Area location next year. The company has applied for a beer and wine license at Santana Row , where it will take over the former Pluto’s at 3055 Olin Ave. in San Jose .

The San Diego-based restaurant aims to make craveable, wholesome and clean food accessible to all. No matter your dietary preferences, Urban Plates has a wide variety of chef-driven meals made with locally, sustainably, and ethically sourced ingredients.

From Grilled Grass-Fed Steak to Curry Tofu & Vegetable Braise, Urban Plates makes all their dishes from scratch. Believing that “everyone deserves to eat this good,” the chain prides itself on the affordability of their wholesome meals.

In addition to numerous locations throughout Southern California, Urban Plates has stores in Dublin and Pleasant Hill. Additionally, they will be opening their third location in Sunnyvale this summer. Representatives for Urban Plates confirmed with What Now San Francisco that the Santana Row store will open in 2023.

Until then, visit urbanplates.com to check out the menu.

Editor’s Note: This article has been corrected to state that Urban Plates in San Jose’s Santana Row district will open in 2023. This will be Urban Plates’ fourth Bay Area location. The third location will open this summer in Sunnyvale.

