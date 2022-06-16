ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Kids Activities are Back at the Holland Farmers Market!

wmta.org
 3 days ago

Holland, MI – After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the Holland Farmers Market is pleased to announce. the return of the weekly Kids Activities beginning this week Wednesday, June 15! The Kids Activities are. free to attend and begin with Market Story Time hosted by the Herrick...

www.wmta.org

Comments / 0

 

The Grand Rapids Press

The ultimate guide to Electric Forest 2022

ROTHBURY, MI -- Electric Forest, the widely popular music festival held at the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury, is set to make its return June 23-26. The festival, which was canceled the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, is back for the 10th billing. Thousands of people from throughout North America will begin pouring into the small, rural community for four days of celebration. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Electric Forest since the inaugural festival in 2012.
ROTHBURY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Sparta hosting Beer & Brat Festival this weekend

It's a beautiful weekend to get out of the house and have some fun so why not take some friends to the Beer and Brat Festival in Sparta Saturday. This is the first year of the festival and it will feature brats as well as beer from a number of breweries across Michigan. Some include Ed Dunneback & Girls, Brick Haus and more.
SPARTA, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Step it Up Muskegon - $1000 for Life Align Recovery

A week or so ago, we introduced you too a new group in town on Positively Muskegon, who are taking an approach to recovery like they have seen modeled elsewhere. The idea is "recovery by any means necessary" and it's a more inclusive way of bringing in people who may be a little intimidated by a 12 Step program or more traditional method of breaking an addiction and making life changes that give a truly new and completely different outcome if held. Life Align Recovery is a little more like what one of the founders, Nick Scharlow.
osceolacountydailynews.com

CRC Churches No Longer Required To “Ordinarily” Hold Two Services On Sundays

Grand Rapids, Michigan — There are many Christian Reformed congregations in northwest Iowa. The governing body for the denomination, Synod (2022) met at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Mich., from June 10-16. This year’s CRC Synod voted to no longer require two services on Sundays. In 1995, Synod, facing the fact that many churches no longer held two services, decided to enter the word “ordinarily” into the Church Order, forming the rule, “The congregation shall assemble for worship, ordinarily twice on the Lord’s Day . . .” This year’s Synod voted to remove the words “ordinarily twice,” but at the same time, out of pastoral consideration for churches that still maintain a meaningful evening service, they said that it is important to include affirmation of this rich tradition in the Church Order.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Broadway Grand Rapids hires new marketing director

A former Hope College adjunct professor and WZZM broadcast journalist is the new marketing director of Broadway Grand Rapids. Jennifer Pascua recently accepted the role at Broadway Grand Rapids (BGR), bringing with her years of experience working in West Michigan. “My passion for Broadway started when I was 8 years...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Emerald Flats earns historic preservation award

An affordable housing developer in Grand Rapids was recognized for preserving the architectural heritage of a school it turned into housing. Emerald Flats, a multifamily historic preservation of Eastern Elementary School, recently received the 2022 Michigan Historic Preservation Council Award for Tax Credit Project. The 63,000-square-foot, four-story building at 811...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Club 93.7

Why Are People Tossing Kittens Out of Their Cars in Kalamazoo County?

On more than one occasion, kittens have been tossed out of moving vehicles, and into traffic in Kalamazoo County. The first incident involved a five-week old kitten that was tossed out a car window on Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo. The second incident happened days later with again another kitten that...
99.1 WFMK

Inside an Abandoned One-Room Schoolhouse: Byron Center, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I wish I could have attended a one-room schoolhouse when I was a kid. But nope, I was enrolled right from Kindergarten into a brand new elementary school. Looking at some of Michigan's old one-roomers, I wish I had that memory to look back on, whether it was fun or miserable...I would've been satisfied to just have the experience.
BYRON CENTER, MI

