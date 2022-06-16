ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Muskegon Heritage Museum Hosting Carnival of Business and Industry

 3 days ago

Muskegon, MI – June 9, 2022: Step right up, step right up! The Muskegon Heritage Museum of. Business and Industry is hosting a carnival-themed fundraiser on June 22, 2022, from 5:30 to. 7:30 PM. Admission to the Carnival of Business and Industry is free, but attendees will...

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Sparta hosting Beer & Brat Festival this weekend

It's a beautiful weekend to get out of the house and have some fun so why not take some friends to the Beer and Brat Festival in Sparta Saturday. This is the first year of the festival and it will feature brats as well as beer from a number of breweries across Michigan. Some include Ed Dunneback & Girls, Brick Haus and more.
SPARTA, MI
Fulton Street Farmers Market to host Summer Solstice event

The Fulton Street Farmers Market is inviting the public to a free community celebration next week to mark the arrival of summer and the market’s 100th season. The farmers market said it will host the community at a nonmarket Summer Solstice Celebration, at which vendors will include food trucks, musicians and artists, but no farmers, from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the market, 1145 E. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The ultimate guide to Electric Forest 2022

ROTHBURY, MI -- Electric Forest, the widely popular music festival held at the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury, is set to make its return June 23-26. The festival, which was canceled the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, is back for the 10th billing. Thousands of people from throughout North America will begin pouring into the small, rural community for four days of celebration. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Electric Forest since the inaugural festival in 2012.
ROTHBURY, MI
Over 133 years, Siegel Jewelers has become a Grand Rapids gem

Jim and Joel Siegel understand that what their family has created over the past 133 years holds a special place in many hearts. What began as a watch repair shop in downtown Grand Rapids in 1889 when their great-grandfather Joseph Siegel began repairing pocket watches has evolved and adapted to serve the needs of their customers. Siegel Jewelers has been recognized as West Michigan’s premier jeweler, known for its personalized customer service.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Muskegon Powerboat Weekend 2022 aims to be ‘bigger and better,’ for boaters, spectators

MUSKEGON, MI - Big boats and big fun are on tap the next three days for boaters and spectators at the annual Muskegon Powerboat Weekend. “This is a community celebration of Muskegon’s great water venue. From participants to onlookers we hope that all will enjoy,” said West Michigan Offshore President Roger Zuidema in a press release. “It’s great to welcome some of the biggest most powerful boats from all over the country to Muskegon.”
CRC Churches No Longer Required To “Ordinarily” Hold Two Services On Sundays

Grand Rapids, Michigan — There are many Christian Reformed congregations in northwest Iowa. The governing body for the denomination, Synod (2022) met at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Mich., from June 10-16. This year’s CRC Synod voted to no longer require two services on Sundays. In 1995, Synod, facing the fact that many churches no longer held two services, decided to enter the word “ordinarily” into the Church Order, forming the rule, “The congregation shall assemble for worship, ordinarily twice on the Lord’s Day . . .” This year’s Synod voted to remove the words “ordinarily twice,” but at the same time, out of pastoral consideration for churches that still maintain a meaningful evening service, they said that it is important to include affirmation of this rich tradition in the Church Order.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Inside an Abandoned One-Room Schoolhouse: Byron Center, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I wish I could have attended a one-room schoolhouse when I was a kid. But nope, I was enrolled right from Kindergarten into a brand new elementary school. Looking at some of Michigan's old one-roomers, I wish I had that memory to look back on, whether it was fun or miserable...I would've been satisfied to just have the experience.
BYRON CENTER, MI

