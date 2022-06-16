ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul Signs Bill To Help With NYCHA Repairs

By WBGO
wbgo.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepairs and upgrades are coming to public housing complexes in New York City. Governor Hochul signed a bill that establishes a NYCHA Preservation Trust....

www.wbgo.org

FingerLakes1

Attorney General James protects Bronx Tenants Housing Rights

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that she has reached an agreement with Kucker, Marino, Winiarsky & Bittens LLP (Kucker) for unlawfully providing improper and damaging legal advice to New York tenants. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Kucker sent a letter to 263 unrepresented tenants in the Bronx giving them unwarranted legal advice about their rights to rent stabilization. Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA), a tenant organizing project, was already working with the tenants to fight for safe, affordable housing. Kucker’s letter gave tenants a false sense of security regarding rent stabilization, and CASA’s organizing efforts were stalled as a result. As part of the agreement, Kucker will pay $50,000 to CASA for the money and resources it spent to combat Kucker’s improper letter. Kucker will also adopt official trainings and procedures to ensure complete and ongoing compliance with their ethical duties.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Vote could spike NYC rents for 1 million apartments

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The rent for around 1 million apartments across New York City could soon go up. The Rent Guidelines Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on proposed increases. In a preliminary vote, the board already approved 2-4% increases on 1-year leases and 4-6% increases on 2-year leases in for rent-stabilized units. Rent in regulated […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbfo.org

Rudy Giuliani stumps for son’s New York governor bid in Binghamton

Former New York City Mayor and advisor to former President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani stumped for his son Andrew, as the latter vies for the Republican nomination for governor. Giuliani spoke to reporters at Binghamton’s Recreation Park two days before early voting begins in the gubernatorial primary. “I don’t...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Ballotpedia News

New York court overturns state Assembly map for 2024; rules existing boundaries be used for this year’s elections

An appellate division of the New York Supreme Court ruled on June 10 that the state’s Assembly district boundaries adopted in February 2022 were invalid but should still be used for the 2022 legislative elections. The appellate division ruling determined that the Assembly district map was enacted in violation of the state’s constitutional redistricting process and that a New York City-based state trial court should oversee new boundaries for the 2024 elections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

NYC health department: Probe of Legionnaires’ cluster that killed two people in the Bronx closed

The Legionnaires’ disease cluster in the Bronx that took the lives of two New Yorkers and infected 28 others is over, the city’s health department announced Friday. No new cases have been identified in the area in the last four weeks, according to a health department investigation that is now closed. A total of 28 people were hospitalized in connection to the cluster, 24 of them have been discharged.
BRONX, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bon voyage: Old subway cars float off across New York Harbor

NEW YORK — (AP) — It’s the end of the line for many of the old subway cars that remain in New York City rail yards. When New York City put R-32s into service in the mid-1960s, people called the shiny new train cars “Brightliners.” Over several decades, millions of people have traveled on R-32s, but the days when the iconic stainless steel cars were used to transport passengers are long gone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New efforts to bring healthy food to underserved New York communities

Price Chopper, Shop Rite, Walmart, grocery stores Gail Foust frequents, but without a car, it’s not a typical store run. She lives in an area that is considered to be a food desert. The nearest supermarket is a 17-minute walk, which isn’t an option for the disabled senior.
ALBANY, NY
therealdeal.com

Landlords buy TV time to sway New Yorkers, rent board

Less than a week before the Rent Guidelines Board votes on how much to hike rents for stabilized apartments, landlords desperate for a bump have launched a campaign to draw attention to their plight. Still, the group behind the awareness drive is the first to admit that owners likely won’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Bronx brunch spot offers international eats inspired by the diverse borough

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A Bronx brunch spot owned by two friends offers international dishes inspired by their the community’s multi-cultural background. From the spicy Korean-style steak and eggs to the Jamaican Ceasar salad, the owners, who are from Haiti and Nigeria, called their eatery I-NINE to show how multi-ethnic Mott Haven is. The I stands for international, the owners said.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man critically hurt jumping 15 stories from Bronx NYCHA apartment building, knocking out gas lines

A man jumped 15 stories from a Bronx NYCHA apartment building early Sunday, crashing through the roof of a utility room and knocking out gas to the complex, FDNY officials said. Firefighters responded to the Mill Brook Houses tower on St. Ann’s Ave. near E. 135th St. in Mott Haven at 3:05 a.m. after getting calls about an odor of gas. Emergency personnel evacuated the building and firefighters ...
BRONX, NY

