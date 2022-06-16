ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Walk with Pride: Third annual event scheduled for Saturday

By JOSH ABBOTT Herald, News
Herald and News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone in the community will be welcome this weekend at Pride Walk. The third annual Pride Walk will take place Saturday, June 18, beginning at Klamath Commons on the corner of 11th and Main streets. The event begins at noon and celebrates the Klamath Falls LGBTQ community. It will last about...

www.heraldandnews.com

Comments / 4

ollie
3d ago

Really.....these make no sense at all to me. Heterosexuals don't need to hold a parade to let people know they're sexual preference. I had the pleasure of working with a man who was gay, and he told me that these parades and protests make it harder for him and his partner to be out and about for months after one, because people feel like they have a right to not have it forced into they're lives.

Reply(1)
2
Herald and News

Best, Mignon Jean

Mignon "Mimi" Jean Best passed away June 6, 2022, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Mimi was born September 20, 1942, in East Lansing, Michigan, to P. Ward Leonard and Mignon Jean (Cook) Leonard. She leaves behind husband Ron Best. Mimi spent her working years as a bank manager; and will be missed by all who knew her. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are by O'hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, Oregon.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
ijpr.org

Fri 8 AM | Medford prepares for another Juneteenth celebration

A big crowd turned out in Medford to celebrate Juneteenth in 2021, the first year it was considered a federal holiday. The date, June 19th, commemorates the arrival of U.S. Army troops in Galveston, Texas, in 1865. They delivered the news that previously enslaved people were now officially free. The...
MEDFORD, OR
Herald and News

Hatcher, Sharlee Marie

Sharlee Marie Hatcher passed away on June 14, 2022, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born in Brown County, South Dakota, February 19, 1942, to Chas Earl Norton and Martha (Trudy) Norton. During her working years, Sharlee was a secretary in the agriculture industry. She leaves behind two sons and a daughter. No services are planned at this time. Additional obituary information may be found at ohairwards.com .
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Klamath Falls

What’s in a name? Well, that depends. The name of a town two hours south of Central Oregon is Klamath Falls. You are no doubt familiar with it. Klamath Falls was founded in 1867. It sits less than 20 miles from the California border at the southern end of Upper Klamath Lake. This body of water is the largest freshwater lake by surface in Oregon — 25 miles long and eight miles wide.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
philomathnews.com

625 new affordable homes headed to areas affected by 2020 Labor Day fires

Oregon counties devastated by the 2020 Labor Day fires will get 625 new affordable homes thanks to more than $73 million from the state Housing Stability Council. Those wildfires burned more than 1 million acres and destroyed more than 4,000 homes. More than 1,700 of those were manufactured homes, one of the few affordable options for families.
OREGON STATE
#Racism#Pride Walk#Klamath Commons
Herald and News

Community partners join forces for free dental days

The Klamath Basin Oral Health Coalition (KBOHC) partnered with Medical Teams International, Oregon Tech Dental, Klamath Health Partnership, Smith Dental, and Konnect Dental Kare to provide free dental services valued at nearly $18,000 to residents of Merrill and Malin last month. This event would not have been possible without a...
MERRILL, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 6/17 – Task Force Busts Black-Market Grow Near Eagle Point, OSP Arrest Josephine County Murder Suspect in Bend

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow Near Eagle Point; Seizes 12k Plants, 3k Lbs. Processed Cannabis; Code Enforcement Fines Total $67k. EAGLE POINT,...
EAGLE POINT, OR
Herald and News

Cross, Susan

Susan Kristine Cross, 68, a resident of Tulelake, CA, died in Klamath Falls on June 15, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced by O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. 541-884-3456.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Beware of new local phone scam in Jackson County

Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriffs Office recently received reports of scam calls to local residents requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. The latest calls have a new twist and may or may not come from the number (458) 265-8938. The...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Pacific Pride arsonist convicted in Jackson County, Oregon

John Salmons, the man accused of setting the Pacific Pride fire on April 12, 2022, had been convicted by a jury in Jackson County. Salmons was convicted of the following charges: one count of Arson in the First Degree, six counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and one count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

pet vaccination and dog license clinic

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division in partnership with Klamath. Basin veterinarians and veterinarian technicians are pleased to offer a pet vaccination and. dog license clinic. You’ve been asking and we’ve been listening. With the COVID lockdowns and restrictions. finally over, it’s time to deliver!...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Overstreet, Donald Leroy

Born May 20, 1944 to Jesse W. and Peggy L (Tuter) Overstreet, and entered the loving arms of Jesus on November 14, 2021. "Don" was born and raised in Klamath Falls, Oregon, the middle child to siblings Evelyn and Gary. He graduated in 1962 from Klamath Union High School where he met and later married Anita Watkins in June of 1965. They welcomed their first of four children the next July. Although the marriage ended after nearly 25 years, they remained good friends and Don remained close to the entire family. Don had various jobs in the mills over the years. He worked at Weyerhaeuser until moving to Southern California in 1986. When he returned to Oregon in 1989 he worked for a family friend until an illness caused an early retirement in 1999. Over the years Don was active in church, teaching Sunday School & leading youth group. Additionally, he coached baseball for his sons' teams. He rarely missed a game or event that involved his kids or grandkids. He enjoyed the outdoors, using his metal detector, fishing, hunting and prospecting. He had a love of cars that came from working on them with his father. Over the years he proved that he could fix just about anything and enjoyed doing it. Don was preceded in Death by his parents, Peggy & Jesse, father-in-law Arthur Watkins, sister Evelyn (10/18/21), brother-in-law John Watkins (8/10/2021), mother-in-law Norma Watkins (11/2/21). Survivors include brother and sister-in-law-Gary & Robin Overstreet, brother-in-law Marcus (Lisa), sister-in-law Elaine (Lane), children- Robert (Patti), Dayna (Don), Michael (Carisa) & Darcy (Jason). Grandchildren- Joshua, Raelyn, Zander, Jacob, Elli, Derek, Lara, Haley, Beau & Aria. Great-Grandchildren- Peyton, Parker & Hadley. Nephews & Nieces, Talon, Gracie, Lita, Rainah, Laurie, Lacey, Tessa, Megan, Madison, Johnny, Bella, Quinlyn, Logan & Madelin. Special friends Chris & Mickie Beegle, Ken Free, Steve & Anita, Gordon Lund and numerous extended family. A celebration of life will be held on June 24th, 11 am at Klamath Memorial Park.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Three men arrested at Klamath Falls rest stop

Three men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday, June 15, at the Midland Rest Area on Highway 97. Oregon State Police troopers obtained a search warrant to search their vehicle late Wednesday afternoon. The police said they “found approximately 13.9 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of fentanyl pills and a large quantity of marijuana items that were unlawfully imported into Oregon,” according to a statement on the arrests.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Henry Jr., Walter C.

Walter C. Henry, Jr., 86, passed away May 27, 2022, in Klamath Falls, Ore., of natural causes. He was born in Bremerton, Wash., on June 13, 1935. He is survived by his son, Walter C. Henry III; daughter, Ruth Bradford; brother, James Henry and family; sister, Mary Freeman-Joel and family; granddaughters, Angela Brossia, Krystal Darcy and Staci Lipe; grandson, Robert Lunsford; great grandsons, Trinton Lipe, Joseph Darcy, Mackenzie Escalera; and countless, loving nieces and nephews. He was an outstanding and loving father, brother, grandfather and friend. Although he had many professions, his passion was in being a mechanic and tow truck driver. He now flies high with his loving wife, Carolyn, of 46 years, who also passed a short while ago, on March 9, 2022. He loved traveling, camping, taking pictures, collecting cars, westerns, being with family and playing with his grand- and great-grand children. Services will be at Calvary Temple, 2161 Garden Avenue, Klamath Falls, Oregon, on June 25, 2022, at 3 p.m. All are welcome. Potluck to follow at the church.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Edwards, Dennis Eugene

Dennis Eugene Edwards passed away peacefully in his home on June 14, 2022. Dennis was born in Lehi, Utah to Samuel and June Edwards on May 4, 1943. Dennis graduated from Crater High School in 1961. After graduating, Dennis started work for the U.S. Forest Service, first in Lakeview, Oregon and then on the Klamath Ranger District of the Winema National Forest in Klamath Falls. Dennis retired in 1999 after a long and fulfilling career with the Forest Service. Dennis married the love of his life Janice Sakach on May 30, 1969. Dennis and Janice celebrated 53 years of marriage in May. Dennis is survived by his wife Janice K Edwards, daughter Kristine Brixie and husband Scott, son Mark Edwards and wife Tammy, son Jason Edwards, grandchildren Sabrina Edwards and fiancé Zach Lerew, Connor Edwards and Emily McDuffie, Michael Edwards, Caleb Bowen, great-grandson Joseph, sister-in-law Jackie Sakach, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and his sister and brother-in-law Carolyn and Wayne Wright. At Dennis's request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Klamath Hospice.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

