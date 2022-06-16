Walk with Pride: Third annual event scheduled for Saturday

Born May 20, 1944 to Jesse W. and Peggy L (Tuter) Overstreet, and entered the loving arms of Jesus on November 14, 2021. "Don" was born and raised in Klamath Falls, Oregon, the middle child to siblings Evelyn and Gary. He graduated in 1962 from Klamath Union High School where he met and later married Anita Watkins in June of 1965. They welcomed their first of four children the next July. Although the marriage ended after nearly 25 years, they remained good friends and Don remained close to the entire family. Don had various jobs in the mills over the years. He worked at Weyerhaeuser until moving to Southern California in 1986. When he returned to Oregon in 1989 he worked for a family friend until an illness caused an early retirement in 1999. Over the years Don was active in church, teaching Sunday School & leading youth group. Additionally, he coached baseball for his sons' teams. He rarely missed a game or event that involved his kids or grandkids. He enjoyed the outdoors, using his metal detector, fishing, hunting and prospecting. He had a love of cars that came from working on them with his father. Over the years he proved that he could fix just about anything and enjoyed doing it. Don was preceded in Death by his parents, Peggy & Jesse, father-in-law Arthur Watkins, sister Evelyn (10/18/21), brother-in-law John Watkins (8/10/2021), mother-in-law Norma Watkins (11/2/21). Survivors include brother and sister-in-law-Gary & Robin Overstreet, brother-in-law Marcus (Lisa), sister-in-law Elaine (Lane), children- Robert (Patti), Dayna (Don), Michael (Carisa) & Darcy (Jason). Grandchildren- Joshua, Raelyn, Zander, Jacob, Elli, Derek, Lara, Haley, Beau & Aria. Great-Grandchildren- Peyton, Parker & Hadley. Nephews & Nieces, Talon, Gracie, Lita, Rainah, Laurie, Lacey, Tessa, Megan, Madison, Johnny, Bella, Quinlyn, Logan & Madelin. Special friends Chris & Mickie Beegle, Ken Free, Steve & Anita, Gordon Lund and numerous extended family. A celebration of life will be held on June 24th, 11 am at Klamath Memorial Park.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO