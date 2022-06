After exploring the 2022 NBA draft process, Iowa forward Kris Murray made the decision to return to Iowa City. It’s huge news for the Hawkeyes entering the 2022-23 men’s college basketball season. Now, with Murray officially back in the fold, Iowa appears well positioned to contend in the Big Ten once more and to be right back in the mix for a 2023 NCAA Tournament berth. The 6-foot-8, 225 pound junior from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was the Hawkeyes’ leading scorer and rebounder off the bench last season. Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range. At...

