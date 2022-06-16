Renovation Anticipated at 1705-13 North 7th Street in North Central Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday would have been a great day to go for a swim at one of Philadelphia’s public pools, but the wait is almost over. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation said that a handful of pools will be opening on Tuesday. The city says 80% of the available pools will open this summer. The city is working around the nationwide lifeguard shortage to ensure kids are safe while they swim. Making a splash this summer season. The city said Friday outdoor pools will open on a rolling basis beginning next Tuesday, but Philadelphia Parks and Rec says only 50 of the 63...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO