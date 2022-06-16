ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Renovation Anticipated at 1705-13 North 7th Street in North Central Philadelphia

By Vitali Ogorodnikov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that renovation has not yet started in earnest at a multi-family conversion of a former synagogue and...

Construction Complete at 1914 and 1916 North 8th Street Near Temple University in North Philadelphia East

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is complete at two adjacent two-story rowhouses at 1914 North 8th Street and 1916 North 8th Street near Temple University in North Philadelphia. The buildings are situated on the west side of the block between West Berks and West Norris streets, three short blocks east of the university campus and two short blocks east of the Temple University regional rail station. Permits list the Philadelphia Housing Authority as the owner, John Hayes, Jr. as the design professional and Tester Construction Group as the contractor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Permits Issued for 2213-15 North Broad Street in North Central Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a 17-unit multi-family building at 2213-15 North Broad Street in North Central Philadelphia. Designed by Designblendz, the building will rise five stories tall, with a commercial space on the ground floor and a roof deck. In total, the structure will hold 14,225 square feet of space, with construction costs estimated at $3 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
New Renderings Revealed for Broad and Lombard in Rittenhouse Square, Center City

The Virgin Hotels proposal at 500 South Broad Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, has been revamped with a new design. Designed by SITIO Architecture + Urbanism and developed by The Badger Group and Goldenberg Group LLC, the 468-unit development now known as Broad and Lombard will now boast a tower that will stand 542 feet (alternately pictured at 573 feet) and 43 stories tall. The project involves a renovation of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health Building, with work helmed by Voith and MacTavish Architects. The new tower will echo the design of the Public Health Building and will stand tall in the Philadelphia skyline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

50 Philadelphia City Pools To Open For Summer: Here’s The Opening Schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday would have been a great day to go for a swim at one of Philadelphia’s public pools, but the wait is almost over. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation said that a handful of pools will be opening on Tuesday. The city says 80% of the available pools will open this summer. The city is working around the nationwide lifeguard shortage to ensure kids are safe while they swim. Making a splash this summer season. The city said Friday outdoor pools will open on a rolling basis beginning next Tuesday, but Philadelphia Parks and Rec says only 50 of the 63...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Work begins on one of Rebuild Philly’s biggest project yet: $20 million rebuild at Vare Rec Center

A groundbreaking makes it official; the Vare Playground in Grays Ferry will undergo a $20 million rebuild using money from the city’s soda tax. Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and other city officials were joined by the head of the Pew Charitable Trusts and others at the 100-year-old facility for the groundbreaking this week. Plans call for a complete makeover as part of the Rebuild Philadelphia effort, which uses money from the city’s sweetened beverage tax to fix playgrounds and libraries, in addition to paying for Pre-K educational opportunities in the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Juneteenth Celebrations Taking Place Across Philadelphia Region Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Events are taking place all across the Philadelphia region to commemorate Juneteenth, the holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade is taking place at 11 a.m. The parade route starts at 52nd and Parkside Streets and will run all the way to Malcolm X Park where a festival will begin at 12 p.m. Delaware County will hold a Juneteenth celebration from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rose Tree Park in Media. In Montgomery County, a Juneteenth celebration is being held on Main Street in Norristown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Juneteenth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Roosevelt Expressway Periodic Lane Closures at Night in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Nighttime lane closures and traffic slowdowns will be in place periodically on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in both directions for construction on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The schedule when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
westphillylocal.com

Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival to be held on 52nd Street this Sunday

Some major Juneteenth celebrations will be held in West Philly this Sunday. The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival is returning after the pandemic-related hiatus. The 2022 Juneteenth Parade participants will march along 52nd Street – from Jefferson to Pine. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and will conclude at Malcolm X Park where the festival will take place until 8 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Your favorite beer may be hard to come by in Southeastern Pennsylvania. New video shows the Teamsters Local 830 union on strike in Northeast Philadelphia. Employees at Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors are striking for better wages. Get your 🍺 now when you can. Employees at Origlio, Muller & Penn distributors are on strike. They serve Philly, Montco, Delco Chester & Bucks @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dHsFJwcodU — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) June 18, 2022 They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
reportwire.org

‘I’m Almost Speechless’ – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel was emotional at a press conference on Saturday after a city firefighter was killed and five other people were injured after a building collapsed in Fairhill. Fifty one year-old Lt. Sean Williamson died in the building collapse. Thiel said the collapse...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mommypoppins.com

5 Swimming Pools Near Philadelphia with Day Passes

No pool membership? No problem. Cool off at one of these swimming pools in the Philly region, where you can get a day pass and enjoy that family daycation. Whether you skipped this summer's pool membership or simply enjoy the flexibility of pool hopping, these top five swimming pool pass locations in and near Philadelphia will get those kids splashing while you soak up the sun.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

David Lynch's former Fairmount row home up for sale

Before filmmaker David Lynch made a name for himself in Hollywood, he spent a formative period in Philadelphia where he met his first wife, had his first child and discovered his love for making movies. Now, the one-bedroom row home at 2494 Aspen St. in Fairmount is on sale for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Commentary: It’s time for comprehensive plan for affordable housing in Montgomery County

Norristown is on the move, and it’s easy to see. Known as “the heart of Montgomery County,” Norristown is a “diamond in the rough” that is next in line for economic revitalization. Unprecedented investment is spurring infrastructure and mixed-use redevelopment on the Route 202 corridor and along Lafayette Street. Other unmistakable signs of progress include the planned PA Turnpike connection, the Main and DeKalb mixed-use project, the new Montgomery County Justice Center, and the upcoming conveyance of 68 acres of the former Norristown State Hospital grounds to the Municipality for redevelopment.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

