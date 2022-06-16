Boys lacrosse: Ponies march into state semifinals

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — A strong start didn’t hold up for Stillwater the last time these teams met, but there was no denying the Ponies in an 18-5 victory over Woodbury in the quarterfinals of the boys lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday, June 14 at Stillwater Area High School.

The fourth-seeded Ponies (14-3) jumped out to a 7-0 lead and cruised past the fifth-seeded Royals (14-3).

Advancing to the semifinals for the second year in a row, Stillwater was scheduled to face defending state champion and top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Thursday, June 16 at Roseville Area High School. The Red Knights have captured four state championships and finished as the runner-up three times since the inaugural state tournament in 2007.

Stillwater jumped on the Royals from the start, opening a 5-0 lead after the first quarter. Carter Bies scored less than four minutes into the game and Tomas Anderson followed with the first of his two goals little more than a minute later and the Ponies were on their way to a 9-1 halftime lead.

“I wouldn’t say that we were expecting that, but we were happy about it,” Stillwater coach Peter Flock said of the fast start. “That wasn’t like a game plan to come out super fast, but the guys were playing well and the goals were going in and that’s why it was happening.”

But the Ponies also built a 4-1 lead in the first quarter of an eventual 8-7 Suburban East Conference loss to Woodbury on May 13. The coach said his team wasn’t going to let up against the Royals, who feature arguably the top player in the state in Conor Hooley.

“We definitely got caught in that last time,” Flock said. “They have (Hooley) and we know that if he gets going it can turn into a long night. We definitely weren’t comfortable with our lead out of the gate because of what happened earlier this year.

“It’s not a giant secret that their game plan revolves around him and he produces a lot that way. We spent a decent amount of time scouting his game and how we were going to defend it.”

The Ponies limited Hooley to just a single goal — and stymied the rest of Woodbury’s lineup as well.

“We pride ourselves on winning the blue-collar, gritty plays,” Flock said. “Sometimes teams can rest on their talent instead of playing a blue-collar game and our guys just outworked Woodbury in those dirty areas of the game.

“After our loss to them the first time, we spent a lot of time on valuing the ball and having more possessions — riding the balance of playing fast and being patient. We practiced and worked on it and not only were we scoring at a good clip, but doing it by not forcing things that weren’t there.”

Aidan Anderson delivered five goals and three assists to pace the Ponies, who also received three goals from Sammy Ness and two apiece from Tomas Anderson, Tommy Lindeberg, Ethan Bernier and Bies.

Owen Grau led the Ponies with eight ground balls.

Goaltender Cooper Arens finished with five saves in another strong defensive effort for the Ponies. Fellow senior Vincent Burkhart played for the Ponies in their 8-3 victory over Mahtomedi in the Section 4 championship game and the Ponies have allowed an average of just 4.5 goals in their last four games since falling to highly regarded Prior Lake in the regular season finale.

“We definitely didn’t go into the season thinking we would be so split with our goalies,” Flock said. “We have two serniors that both have earned the starting job, quite honestly. I’m trying to do it right by them and the team. If there was one guy outperforming the other that guy would be getting more of the time but both guys are playing exceptionally well and I believe both have earned the chance to play.”

Hot temperatures resulted in plenty of water breaks for players, but windy conditions helped and the heat was even less of a factor for the Ponies thanks to a deep line-up.

“There was the heat factor and you have to play more players with that heat, so I knew we have more depth and more guys we can lean on,” Flock said. “We played that to our advantage and we had a lot of guys putting in goals and that was one area we were successful and saw that big shift in the goal margin. It was hot, no doubt, but it ended up being tolerable.”

The Ponies also hit the ground running with many of their players getting a first taste of the state tournament a year ago. Woodbury is appearing at state for the first time.

“It’s a big stage and a nerve-wracking time,” Flock said. “There’s definitely still jitters, but the process of us being there before and a veteran group absolutely plays a factor in how that goes. It wasn’t too big for Woodbury in any way, but we just played a really good game.”

Woodbury 0 1 2 2 — 5

Stillwater 5 4 7 2 — 18

Goals — Wo, Marshal Myers-Beck 3, Conor Hooley and Joseph Velte; St, Aidan Anderson 5, Sammy Ness 3, Tomas Anderson 2, Tommy Lindeberg 2, Carter Bies 2, Ethan Bernier 2, Corbin Van Duyne and Blake Rose.

Assists — Wo, Colin Olson and Quinn Olson; St, A. Anderson 3, Bies 2, Ben Shockency 2, T. Anderson, Van Duyne, Lindeberg.

Saves — Wo, Evan Hermann 6 and Jack Vasterling 2; St, Cooper Arens 5.