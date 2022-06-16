ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Italian marketplace "Eataly" opens in Santa Clara

KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Italian marketplace "Eataly" opens Thursday in the Valley Fair...

www.ktvu.com

Silicon Valley

San Jose historic laundry site could be revamped into new restaurant

SAN JOSE — A nine-decade-old historic building in San Jose’s Japantown district that once was a laundry and fish market might gain new life as a restaurant. The potential development site consists of three parcels that include a two-story brick structure known as the Nishioka Building that was constructed in 1929, according to a LinkedIn post and a representative for the property owner.
SAN JOSE, CA
todaynationnews.com

KTVU FOX 2

Businesses thrilled for Warriors parade in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - It's not just the fans who are getting ready for the Warriors parade on Monday, but businesses in the area are also getting ready for the thousands of people who’ll be downtown. "We’re just unbelievably excited and we’re expecting huge crowds," said John Konstin Jr, owner...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Santa Clara, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

June 2022 Rentals in San Mateo County: Have a room? Need a room?

South San Francisco, CA June 18, 2022 Submitted by HIP HOUSING. Do you know anyone looking for a housemate or renter, or trying to rent out a room in their home? HIP Housing’s non-profit Home Sharing program can help make that a safe, comfortable process. HIP Housing has given free, long-term support to those who need it most in San Mateo County for 42 years. This is especially important now, as our county has become one of the most expensive areas to live in within the United States. The need for extra income is a common one, and renting out a room in your home is a great way to reduce costs and help your community.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Italian food marketplace Eataly opens Silicon Valley location after long wait

SANTA CLARA – The Italian restaurant and marketplace all-in-one concept, Eataly, opened its newest location on Thursday at the Westfield Valley Fair shopping center after pandemic-related delays with a promise to provide local products tailored for Bay Area customers."I think it's incredible, this is my first experience at Eataly," said Lynette Chen, a San Jose resident who is in law school and a food blogger. "I think the way they described it as the ultimate Italian food experience is pretty much on point."As a South Bay native who spends a lot of time at both Valley Fair and Santana Row,...
SAN JOSE, CA
reportwire.org

California smash-and-grab at Macy’s occurs at same mall where dozens of looters robbed Nordstrom last year

Authorities in California are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a Macy’s in Walnut Creek Saturday morning after three suspects stole high-end watches before fleeing the scene, officials said. The Walnut Creek Police Department said “three black male adult suspects” entered the store located in the Broadway Plaza shopping center...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
worldnationnews.com

Illegal landfills are suffocating the basins and open spaces of the bay area

SANTA CRUZ – The Bin Creek road winds through the redwoods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, surrounded on one shoulder by a steep slope and on the other by a steep ravine. The discreet removal of dirt provides a wide view of the tops of the emerald trees. But moving the view down provides a much darker scene: discarded furniture, mattresses, rusty car parts and rubbish that overturns in the stream below.
ENVIRONMENT
sfbayca.com

Getting to and from San Francisco’s first Warriors victory parade

About a million people showed up for Oakland parades when the Golden State Warriors brought home the 2017 and 2018 championship titles. While Monday’s parade crowd in San Francisco is not expected to reach that level, it will definitely be large enough to impact traffic, making public transit the best way to go for the mass of “gold blooded” fans.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Walnut Creek Restaurant Week

Walnut Creek restaurant week is June 19-26. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat speaks with a Walnut Creek Downtown representative who's up on the "Rooftop." She tells us how the city is giving visitors an opportunity to try a variety of Walnut Creek restaurants and get some deals too.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Half Moon Bay, CA

The name Half Moon Bay has an aura of magical mystery attached to it. One of California's maritime cities, the place perfectly fits the state's sunny reputation. But Half Moon Bay does not only have golden beaches; it consists of all sorts of geographical features, such as rugged cliffs, mountains, and tropical trails that provide a much-needed respite from the bustle of modern life.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
San José Spotlight

Downtown San Jose residents renew special property district

Property owners in downtown San Jose are saying yes to more taxes over the next 10 years. Nearly 89% of residents and businesses in a special district have voted in favor of renewing the downtown property-based improvement district (PBID) tax. Collected funds contribute to services such as cleaning, security and business development. The tax ranges from $200 annually for condominium residents to $35,600 a year for owners of high-rise office buildings, with annual increases of up to 5% per year.
SAN JOSE, CA
crawlsf.com

Warriors Championship Parade Details

San Francisco Bay Area sports teams have seen a huge number of championship appearances and wins since the San Francisco Giants won the World Series in 2010. Since then, we have been treated to 3 World Series wins and 4 NBA Championships as well as 2 Superbowl appearances for the 49ers and even an NHL Stanley Cup Finals run by the San Jose Sharks in 2016. Each win results in a coveted Championship Parade to let fans get up close to the teams and celebrate their victories. Despite the Golden State Warriors making it to the NBA Finals 6 times in the past 8 years, we haven’t gotten to celebrate a Championship since 2018 when the Dubs shut out the Cleveland Cavaliers 4 to 0.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Golden Gate Bridge toll increase coming July 1

SAN FRANCISCO - The Golden Gate Bridge toll will increase slightly on July 1 to continue funding the bridge's maintenance and Bay Area transit services. The toll will go up by $0.20 or $0.35 for most drivers, with the rate change depending on drivers' payment method. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly...
TRAFFIC
Lookout Santa Cruz

Shelter closures show new homeless response plan in midstream

Santa Cruz County-run programs at the Oceana Inn and the National Guard Armory will close their doors by the end of this month, amounting to a net loss of 252 of the county's 638 total shelter beds. Says county Housing for Health director Robert Ratner, "We have to stop taking our money and investing it in one-time-only things; we have to corral the limited money we have invested in a strategic way."
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

