Cherokee County, GA

Black Teacher Driven Out From Two DEI Jobs By Anti-CRT Parents

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

The ongoing debate surrounding Critical Race Theory, CRT for short, has only driven us further apart when it comes to those in favor of educating the youth on race relations versus those who’d rather keep children “protected” from the history of racism in America.

A Maryland educator who was offered a DEI teaching gig in Cherokee County, Georgia, found herself not only ousted by anti-CRT parents before even starting but also was targeting by the same group when she moved on to a similar position in Cobb County.

Cecelia Lewis, who’s now back in Maryland with another position in education, spoke with ProPublica to give a detailed account of her ordeal at both institutions. Many schools across America have began developing DEI programs, which stands for diversity, equity and inclusion. Lewis impressed Cherokee County district leaders so much in her initial interview that she was offered a position directly associated to the DEI initiative. Parents began meeting soon after Lewis’s new hire announcement to express their concerns over her bringing CRT to the Cherokee County School District. Truth In Education founder Rhonda Thomas said in one clubhouse gathering, “[CRT] teaches kids that whites are inherently racist and oppressive, perhaps unconsciously,” adding that it teaches, “all whites are responsible for all historical actions” and “should feel guilty.” Thomas followed up by stating, “I cannot be asked for repentance for something my grandparents did or my ancestors did, right?”

More on the unbelievable ordeal that Lewis had to go through below, via ProPublica :

“Around that same time, according to Lewis, several emails and handwritten letters were showing up at her school in Maryland, calling her a Black Yankee and saying her liberal thinking is unwanted. She saved only one, with typewriting on the envelope. The return address was just ‘A Cherokee County Citizen.’

‘They ultimately just said, you know, ‘We don’t want you here, and we don’t want you to push us to find out what will happen if you come here,’’ Lewis said.

On May 18, 2021, two days after the meeting at the clubhouse, Cherokee County’s schools communications chief and its school board members received the first of approximately 100 form letters that would flood their inboxes over a 48-hour period, demanding that Lewis be fired.

Another parent wrote to a school board member, citing Cherokee County’s recent census statistics: ‘Did you know that 77.8% of the population is considered ‘whtie [sic] alone’ 7.7% are black and 11.1% hispanic? Are we now in a county that is going to cater to a handful of people?’”

A Cherokee County School Board meeting on May 20, 2021 (seen above) not only almost led to riots but also gave Lewis confirmation that her position was being axed by Cherokee County School Board Superintendent Brian V. Hightower, who said, “While I had initially entertained and publicly spoken to the development of a diversity, equity and inclusivity, DEI plan, I recognize that our intentions have become widely misunderstood in the community and it created division. To that end, I have concluded that there will be no separate DEI plan.”

Once Lewis moved on Cobb County for a position as supervisor of social studies, it was less than a week into the new job before she was contacted by a school district leader over “percolating” complaints out of Cherokee. Four Republican school board members in Cobb even fielded complaints about Lewis being hired. Her introduction during a training meeting with the district’s social studies teachers went from being a multi-slide presentation to her being instructed to simply “sit in the back and flip the slides for the presenter” with no introduction at all. By the end of August, she’d submitted her two-weeks notice.

Read the full report over on ProPublica for an in-depth look into the CRT plight of Cecelia Lewis, which is an eye-opening situation to say the least. Watch a preview of her critique on the experience below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2ouf_0gDSpZO800

Comments / 74

LMFRN
2d ago

The article isn’t crystal clear. Teaching diversity and inclusion is fine but CRT is not. CRT is not eye opening or beneficial for any race, it is divisive and causes animosity.

Reply(9)
23
Arthur Fritog
2d ago

Perhaps telling the Whole Truth is still best. 1619 was and is a myth. This woman continues to ignore History, unless it’s about our Nation, and fails to compare this action with the Complete Truth about Slaves, Past, Present and Future. If she’d spend enough time and energy to actually teach the truth. I truly feel sorry for any American that NEEDS History to become a successful, essential person. So sad some are being used by our RULERS to excuse bad parenting, failed police control, hatred or suspicion of others to have us hate each other.

Reply(18)
10
Laran
2d ago

I’m sure she wasn’t fit for the job. Perhaps tried to interject from the get go her own agenda. Parents decide what is taught to their children. With the help of school boards, principals, admin school folks. Parents are the factor.

Reply(5)
8
