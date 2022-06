The ducks are gathering for the 14th Annual Duck Splash Race scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 14, during Discover Occoquan Week. Watch hundreds of numbered rubber docks drop from the Route 123 bridge and “race” to the finish line. Adopt a duck for $5 each and put yourself in the running for cash prizes ranging from $20 to $500. You need not be present to win. Event organizers will keep tallying ducks that cross the finish line until all the prizes have been won. Net proceeds will benefit the 501(c)(3) organization Patriots for Disabled Divers, which uses scuba as a therapeutic tool for wounded warriors and others.

OCCOQUAN, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO