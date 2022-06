ORLANDO, Fla. — It's been one week since the autopsy was released in the death of the 14-year-old who fell from a ride at ICON Park. The autopsy found that Tyre Sampson weighed more than 380 pounds, almost 100 pounds over the recommended weight limit for the Free Fall ride. It also found Sampson died of blunt force trauma caused by the fall, about halfway down the 430-foot tall ride, at ICON park. He had many injuries, all over his body, including a broken jaw, leg, arm and ribs.

