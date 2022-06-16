Cats rescued from vehicle near Harris

June S. Norman (Junie) of Cambridge, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Walker Methodist Levande at the age of 96. Junie was born May 12, 1926, to Eben and Sylvia Edblad. She was raised in Calumet City and lived in a home built by her dad. The neighborhood was new, and she enjoyed roaming the land, woods and town with her brother, sister, and friends. They had access to parks, theaters, swimming pools and Lake Michigan. She enjoyed museums and baseball games with her dad, sitting by the radio listening to music and stories and lots of card playing. While in high school she was active in swimming, track, and basketball. Junie graduated from Thornton High School in 1944.

CAMBRIDGE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO