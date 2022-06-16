ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris, MN

Cats rescued from vehicle near Harris

By Staff Report
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
 4 days ago

A crew from the Minnesota Animal Humane Society along with officers from the Minnesota State Patrol and Chisago County Sheriff’s Office rescued 47 cats from what they called “sweltering heat” inside a vehicle at a rest stop in Harris on Tuesday afternoon....

www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

June S. Norman

June S. Norman (Junie) of Cambridge, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Walker Methodist Levande at the age of 96. Junie was born May 12, 1926, to Eben and Sylvia Edblad. She was raised in Calumet City and lived in a home built by her dad. The neighborhood was new, and she enjoyed roaming the land, woods and town with her brother, sister, and friends. They had access to parks, theaters, swimming pools and Lake Michigan. She enjoyed museums and baseball games with her dad, sitting by the radio listening to music and stories and lots of card playing. While in high school she was active in swimming, track, and basketball. Junie graduated from Thornton High School in 1944.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Luana R. Augustson

Luana Rose Lindquist Carlson Augustson, age 92 of Cambridge, Minnesota went to heaven on June 14, 2022. She was born on March 18, 1930, in Becker, Minnesota to Carl and Leone Lindquist. Luana loved the Lord and was ready for her new journey. She was a mother to many, Sunday...
CAMBRIDGE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy